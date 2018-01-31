Brr! Six more weeks of winter for US, says furry forecaster

Bundle up America, the world's furriest weather forecaster says six more weeks of winter are in store.
In an annual February 2 tradition, a groundhog named "Punxsutawney Phil" emerged from winter hibernation in his burrow to test the weather.
According to his handlers at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, established in 1887, the rodent saw his shadow on Friday and scurried back inside, auguring six more weeks of winter.
No shadow and it would have been an early spring.
A number of towns in the United States and Canada celebrate "Groundhog Day" but "Punxsutawney Phil," named for his hometown in Pennsylvania, is the most celebrated of the rodent weather prognosticators.
"Groundhog Day" is also the title of the 1993 cult classic movie featuring Bill Murray in which he wakes up and experiences the same day again and again.
julianpenrod
They claim Punxsutawney Phil's are off, that 39 percent of the time they're right but 61 percent of the time, they're wrong. That means the interpretation is off. Say that, if he sees his shadow, there will be an early spring and 61 percent of the time he'll be right. Note, an early spring could bring clear weather in February 2, while lingering cold can cause bad weather and clouds.
There can be alternate methods of prediction. This past week, I saw a shield insect and a centipede in my house. All the way back to late October there had been only one other centipede. It's not the warmth of the house. The weather seems to be promoting bugs, which means it will be an early spring.
rockart
TechnoCreed
Are you suggesting that Punxsutawney Phil, one of those very few 3% contrarian climate scientists, is bullshitting ?
AlohaMilton