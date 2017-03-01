Classified US satellite launched from California after delay

January 13, 2018
Classified US satellite launched from California after delay
A Delta IV rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6 just after 2:11 p.m. PDT, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. The rocket is carrying a classified U.S. satellite. (Len Wood/The Santa Maria Times via AP)

A rocket carrying a classified U.S. satellite has blasted off from California.

The Delta 4 lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:11 p.m. Friday and headed toward orbit.

Its payload is a satellite dubbed NROL-47 for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The office is in charge of designing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.

The rocket was supposed to launch on Wednesday but and then equipment problems caused several delays.

Explore further: Classified US satellite launched from California

Related Stories

Rocket launches from California coast

April 15, 2011

A rocket carrying a national security payload has been successfully launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on California's central coast.

Recommended for you

Black hole spin cranks-up radio volume

January 12, 2018

Statistical analysis of supermassive black holes suggests that the spin of the black hole may play a role in the generation of powerful high-speed jets blasting radio waves and other radiation across the universe.

NASA team first to demonstrate X-ray navigation in space

January 11, 2018

In a technology first, a team of NASA engineers has demonstrated fully autonomous X-ray navigation in space—a capability that could revolutionize NASA's ability in the future to pilot robotic spacecraft to the far reaches ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.