Kilopower—Pioneering space fission power system could provide up to 10 kilowatts of electrical power

January 22, 2018, NASA
Kilopower—what's next?
Credit: NASA

When astronauts someday venture to the moon, Mars and other destinations, one of the first and most important resources they will need is power. A reliable and efficient power system will be essential for day-to-day necessities, such as lighting, water and oxygen, and for mission objectives, like running experiments and producing fuel for the long journey home.

That's why NASA is conducting experiments on Kilopower, a new source that could provide safe, efficient and plentiful energy for future robotic and missions.

This pioneering space fission power system could provide up to 10 kilowatts of electrical power—enough to run two average households—continuously for at least ten years. Four Kilopower units would provide enough power to establish an outpost.

About the Experiment

The prototype power system was designed and developed by NASA's Glenn Research Center in collaboration with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the Los Alamos National Laboratory, while the was provided by the Y12 National Security Complex. NASA Glenn shipped the prototype power system from Cleveland to the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) in late September.

The team at the NNSS recently began tests on the reactor core. According to NASA Glenn's Marc Gibson, the Kilopower lead engineer, the team will connect the power system to the core and begin end-to-end checkouts this month. Gibson says the experiments should conclude with a full-power test lasting approximately 28 hours in late March.

Credit: NASA

The Kilopower advantage

Fission power can provide abundant energy anywhere we want humans or robots to go. On Mars, the sun's power varies widely throughout the seasons, and periodic dust storms can last for months. On the moon, the cold lunar night lingers for 14 days.

"We want a power source that can handle extreme environments," says Lee Mason, NASA's principal technologist for power and energy storage. "Kilopower opens up the full surface of Mars, including the northern latitudes where water may reside. On the moon, Kilopower could be deployed to help search for resources in permanently shadowed craters."

In these challenging environments, power generation from sunlight is difficult and fuel supply is limited. Kilopower is lightweight, reliable and efficient, which makes it just right for the job.

Explore further: Important Tests for Lunar Habitat Power System Began

More information: For more information about the Kilopower project, visit www.nasa.gov/directorates/spacetech/kilopower

Related Stories

NASA Developing Fission Surface Power Technology

September 11, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- NASA astronauts will need power sources when they return to the moon and establish a lunar outpost. NASA engineers are exploring the possibility of nuclear fission to provide the necessary power and taking ...

Thruster for Mars mission breaks records

October 24, 2017

An advanced space engine in the running to propel humans to Mars has broken the records for operating current, power and thrust for a device of its kind, known as a Hall thruster.

The first nuclear power plant for settlements on Moon, Mars

August 28, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- The first nuclear power plant being considered for production of electricity for manned or unmanned bases on the Moon, Mars and other planets may really look like it came from outer space, according to a ...

Recommended for you

Asteroid 2002 AJ129 to fly safely past Earth February 4

January 22, 2018

Asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to Earth on Feb. 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST / 21:30 UTC). At the time of closest approach, the asteroid will be no closer than 10 times the distance between Earth ...

A new bound on axions

January 22, 2018

An axion is a hypothetical elementary particle whose existence was postulated in order to explain why certain subatomic reactions appear to violate basic symmetry constraints, in particular symmetry in time. The 1980 Nobel ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

javjav
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Still too heavy for the power output that it provides. This reactor was supposed to also work for ion engines, but now they do not even mention this application. Its own NASA X3 ion engine would need ten of this reactors to work at just 100KW, which sounds totally impractical due to the reactors weight. NASA needs to think way bigger. But at least it is a step in the right direction. Or maybe is that they want to start with very small uranium packets so it does not sound dangerous to the public for the first flights, then scale it. That sounds smart
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Well, at least on the Moon solar and batteries seem to be a pretty reliable powersource. At the very least there's no weather factor to worry about.
mackita
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Small-scale heat pipe-cooled fission reactor provides Kilopower experiment assembly at NASA's Glenn Research Center. electrical power using Stirling power conversion... It consists of a highly enriched uranium core built by NNSA, heat pipes provided by Advanced Cooling Technologies through a NASA Small Business Innovation Research contract, and Stirling generators provided by Sunpower, Inc. The core is a solid block of a uranium alloy, and heat pipes are clamped around the core to transfer heat to Stirling power conversion units to generate electrical power...
JRi
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Words "uranium" and "nuclear" were peculiarly absent in this article. Not that I would be against nuclear power but just an observation. I guess public is too scared of them.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.