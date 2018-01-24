Getting out of hot water—does mobile DNA help?

January 26, 2018, Frontiers
Getting out of hot water -- does mobile DNA help?
Thermophiles, a type of extremophile, produce some of the bright colors of Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park. Credit: Jim Peaco, National Park Service

Extremophiles—hardy organisms living in places that would kill most life on Earth—provide fascinating insights into evolution, metabolism and even possible extraterrestrial life. A new study provides insights into how one type of extremophile, a heat-loving microbe that uses ammonia for energy production, may have been able to make the transition from hot springs to more moderate environments across the globe. The first-ever analysis of DNA of a contemporary heat-loving, ammonia-oxidizing organism, published in open-access journal Frontiers in Microbiology, reveals that evolution of the necessary adaptations may have been helped by highly mobile genetic elements and DNA exchange with a variety of other organisms.

Most are microorganisms—and many of the most extreme are archaea, an ancient group of single-celled organisms intermediate between the other two domains of life, bacteria and eukaryotes. Different archaea lineages are specialized to different extreme environments, including scalding , incredibly salty lakes, sunless deep-sea trenches and frigid Antarctic deserts. Only one branch, Thaumarchaeota, has managed to colonize very successfully the Earth's more hospitable places—but scientists don't know why.

"Thaumarchaeota are found in very large numbers in virtually all environments, including the oceans, soils, plant leaves and the human skin," says Professor Christa Schleper from the University of Vienna, Austria, who guided and initiated the study. "We want to know what their secret is: billions of years ago, how did they adapt from hot springs, where it seems all archaea evolved, to more moderate habitats?"

As a starting point to answer this question, Professor Schleper and her team isolated a Thaumarchaeota species from a hot spring in Italy then sequenced and analyzed its genome. This represents the first genome analysis of the Nitroscaldus lineage—a subgroup of heat-loving Thaumarchaeota that get their energy by oxidizing ammonia into nitrite.

The analysis revealed that the organism, Candidatus Nitrosocaldus cavascurensis, seems to represent the closest-related lineage to the last common ancestor of all Thaumarchaeota. Intriguingly, it has highly mobile DNA elements and seems to have frequently exchanged DNA with other organisms—including other archaea, viruses and possibly even bacteria.

The ability to exchange genetic material could help this archaeon to rapidly evolve. "This organism seems prone to lateral gene transfer and invasion by foreign DNA elements," says Professor Schleper. "Such mechanisms may have also helped the ancestral lines of Thaumarchaeota to evolve and eventually radiate into moderate environments—and N. cavascurensis may still be evolving through genetic exchange with neighboring in its hot ."

Many researchers assume that the first life forms on Earth evolved in hot springs. Further studies of this thermophile archaeon might help identify general mechanisms that enabled the first living cells, both bacteria and , to conquer the world.

Explore further: Which genes are crucial for the energy metabolism of Archaea?

More information: Frontiers in Microbiology, DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2018.00028

Related Stories

How single-cell archaea determine what direction to swim

January 23, 2018

Dr. Tessa Quax has identified the structure of a central protein used by archaea to determine the direction to swim. Archaea are single-cell life forms without a nucleus. She also studied which molecular mechanisms are involved ...

Secrets of a heat-loving microbe unlocked

September 4, 2015

Scientists studying how a heat-loving microbe transfers its DNA from one generation to the next say it could further our understanding of an extraordinary superbug.

Recommended for you

Getting out of hot water—does mobile DNA help?

January 26, 2018

Extremophiles—hardy organisms living in places that would kill most life on Earth—provide fascinating insights into evolution, metabolism and even possible extraterrestrial life. A new study provides insights into how ...

Do our mitochondria run at 50 degrees C?

January 25, 2018

Our body temperature is held at a fairly steady 37.5°C, and the assumption has always been that most of our physiological processes take place at this temperature. The heat needed to maintain this temperature in the face ...

Humans get in the way of mammal movement

January 25, 2018

Humans modify natural landscapes in a variety of ways, from constructing expansive cityscapes to fencing off otherwise untouched rangeland. A new study, co-authored by biologists at the University of Maryland, describes the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.