Drought-stricken Cape Town tightens water restrictions

January 18, 2018
Drought-stricken Cape Town tightens water restrictions
In this Sunday, April 16, 2017 file photo, the Theewaterskloof Dam, a key source of water supply to Cape Town, South Africa, is shown at low levels. The city announced new water restrictions Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 to combat the drought, saying it was looking more likely that it will have to turn off most taps on "Day Zero," or April 21. Mayor Patricia de Lille said 60 percent of residents are "callously" using more than the current limit and that the city will fine households that use too much water. (AP Photo/Halden Krog, File)

The South African city of Cape Town announced new water restrictions Thursday to combat drought, saying it was looking more likely that it will have to turn off most taps on "Day Zero," or April 21.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said 60 percent of are "callously" using more than the current limit and that the city will fine households that use too much water.

"We have reached a point of no return," she said. Residents must use no more than 50 liters of water daily beginning Feb. 1, down from 87 liters currently.

Cape Town, a major tourist destination and a city of 3.7 million people, has assessed 200 water collection points for residents as it prepares for the possible April 21 cutoff.

Experts link the city's to factors including and high population growth.

"We can no longer ask people to stop wasting water. We must force them," de Lille said.

Explore further: Drought-stricken Cape Town faces dry taps by April 21

Related Stories

Canada's Winnipeg still under boil-water advisory

January 29, 2015

Residents of Canada's sixth-largest city were advised to keep boiling tap water before using it late Wednesday, even though latest tests showed no traces of harmful bacteria, officials said.

Johannesburg limits water use as drought worsens

November 9, 2015

Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and economic hub, on Monday imposed emergency water restrictions as supplies deteriorated due to a drought, the worst to ravage the country in three decades.

Recommended for you

Glacial moulin formation triggered by rapid lake drainage

January 18, 2018

Scientists are uncovering the mystery of how, where and when important glacial features called moulins form on the Greenland Ice Sheet. Moulins, vertical conduits that penetrate through the half-mile-deep ice, efficiently ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.