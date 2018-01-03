Blue moon, super moon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one

January 29, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
In this Aug. 28, 2007, file photo, the moon takes on different orange tones during a lunar eclipse seen from Mexico City. During a lunar eclipse, the moon's disk can take on a colorful appearance from bright orange to blood red to dark brown and, rarely, very dark gray. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, a super moon, blue moon and a lunar eclipse will coincide for first time since 1982 and will not occur again until 2037. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a , all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037. The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises Wednesday night.

A is the second full moon in a month. A super moon is a particularly close full or new moon. A full lunar eclipse—or blood moon—has the completely bathed in Earth's shadow.

