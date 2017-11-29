Satellite images show extent of air pollution worldwide

Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows pollution from power plants in India taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 10, 2017. Sentinel-5P is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. (KNMI/ESA via AP) Images taken by a new European satellite show the levels and distribution of air pollutants around the world, including ash spewing from a volcano in Indonesia.

The European Space Agency released images Friday made by its Sentinel-5P satellite that show high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide in parts of Europe on Nov. 22.

Nitrogen dioxide is mainly caused by vehicle emissions and in industrial processes.

Another image shows high levels of carbon monoxide, commonly produce by fires, in Asia, Africa and South America.

A series of images also show sulfur dioxide, ash and smoke from the Mount Agung volcano in Bali last month.

Sentinel-5P, launched Oct. 13, can map levels of nitrogen dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and other pollutants that can be hazardous to human health or contribute to global warming.

Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows high levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide over the Netherlands and the Ruhr area in west Germany taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 7, 2017. Sentinel-5P is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. (KNMI/ESA via AP)

Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows sulphur dioxide from the Mount Agung volcanic eruption on Bali, Indonesia, taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 27, 2017. Sentinel-5P is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. (ESA/DLR via AP)

Explore further: Image: NASA sees Mount Agung's ash cloud over the Bali Sea