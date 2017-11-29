Satellite images show extent of air pollution worldwide

December 1, 2017
Satellite images show extent of air pollution worldwide
Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows pollution from power plants in India taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 10, 2017. Sentinel-5P is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. (KNMI/ESA via AP)

Images taken by a new European satellite show the levels and distribution of air pollutants around the world, including ash spewing from a volcano in Indonesia.

The European Space Agency released images Friday made by its Sentinel-5P satellite that show high concentrations of in parts of Europe on Nov. 22.

Nitrogen dioxide is mainly caused by vehicle emissions and in industrial processes.

Another image shows high levels of , commonly produce by fires, in Asia, Africa and South America.

A series of images also show sulfur dioxide, ash and smoke from the Mount Agung volcano in Bali last month.

Sentinel-5P, launched Oct. 13, can map levels of nitrogen dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and other pollutants that can be hazardous to human health or contribute to global warming.

Satellite images show extent of air pollution worldwide
Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows high levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide over the Netherlands and the Ruhr area in west Germany taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 7, 2017. Sentinel-5P is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. (KNMI/ESA via AP)

Satellite images show extent of air pollution worldwide
Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows sulphur dioxide from the Mount Agung volcanic eruption on Bali, Indonesia, taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 27, 2017. Sentinel-5P is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. (ESA/DLR via AP)

Explore further: Image: NASA sees Mount Agung's ash cloud over the Bali Sea

Related Stories

Sentinel-5P sealed from view

October 5, 2017

As preparations for the launch of Sentinel-5P continue on track, the team at Russia's Plesetsk site has bid farewell to the satellite as it was sealed from view in the Rockot fairing. Liftoff is set for 13 October at 09:27 ...

Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space

October 13, 2017

Late last month, a stratovolcano in Bali named Mount Agung began to smoke. Little earthquakes trembled beneath the mountain. Officials have since evacuated thousands of people to prevent what happened when Agung erupted in ...

New era in air-quality monitoring a step away

September 5, 2017

The Sentinel-5P satellite has arrived in Plesetsk in northern Russia to be prepared for liftoff on 13 October. Built to deliver global maps of air pollutants every day and in more detail than ever before, this latest Copernicus ...

Recommended for you

Mass of warm rock rising beneath New England, study suggests

November 30, 2017

Slowly but steadily, an enormous mass of warm rock is rising beneath part of New England, although a major volcanic eruption isn't likely for millions of years, a Rutgers University-led study suggests. The research is groundbreaking ...

Is underground transit worse for your health?

November 29, 2017

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 90 percent of the 4.5 million workers in the Los Angeles area spend an average of 60 minutes each day commuting on a roadway or railway. When USC researchers from the Viterbi School ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.