Are molecules right-handed or left-handed? Properties of chiral molecules at the attosecond level

December 8, 2017

You can get a good idea of chirality by putting a right-handed glove on your left hand—two identical shapes that cannot be superimposed because they are mirror images of each other. This property is common in our universe, from the smallest particles to huge galaxies.

Although the physical characteristics of chiral molecules are the same, only one of the forms is generally used by living organisms, for example in DNA or amino acids. There are many possible reasons why this "homochirality of life" exists, but no consensus on the definitive explanation. Yet the consequences of this phenomenon are immense, for example in pharmacology, where the two of a chiral molecule can have very different therapeutic effects.

To reveal the subtle properties of mirror molecules in a new study, an international research team examined their photoionization, namely the way they emit electrons when hit by light. Light produced by an ultrafast laser at Centre lasers intenses et applications (CELIA, CNRS/University of Bordeaux/CEA) in Bordeaux was circularly polarized and then directed at camphor molecules. This made the electromagnetic field take on a regular spiral shape whose could be changed. When struck by this spiral-shaped light,a chiral molecule emitted an electron, which also followed a spiral path.

Gaseous camphor molecules are oriented in a random fashion, so the laser beam doesn't always hit the chiral molecule on the same side, and electrons are emitted in different directions. Yet for a given mirror image, more electrons are emitted either in the same or opposite direction as the , depending on the direction of the polarization, just like a nut turns one way or another depending on which direction the wrench is turned.

Samuel Beaulieu, a Ph.D. student in energy and materials co-supervised at lNRS and the University of Bordeaux, investigated the source of this phenomenon with his colleagues by measuring very precisely how the electrons are emitted. This not only enabled him to confirm that more electrons are emitted in one direction, but also led him to discover that they were emitted seven attoseconds earlier than in the opposite. So the reaction of a camphor molecule ionized by is asymmetric.

The asymmetric ionization of is one possible explanation of the homochiral nature of living organisms. Samuel Beaulieu's experiment captured the first few attoseconds of a process that over billions of year of evolution could have led to a preference for certain left-handed or right-handed in the chemistry of life. It will take other fundamental discoveries like this one before we understand all the steps in this story, which take place in attoseconds.

Explore further: Chiral crabs

More information: "Attosecond-resolved photoionization of chiral molecules," Science, December 7, 2017. science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aao5624

Related Stories

Chiral crabs

September 22, 2017

Sander Wezenberg, and PhD students Thomas van Leeuwen and Kaja Sitkowska, from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, spoke to us about their work in chirality and molecular motors, and the seaside scene on the cover ...

Unique method creates correct mirror image of molecule

May 22, 2013

Many molecules have a right and a left form, just like shoes. In pharmaceuticals, it is important that the correct form of the molecule is used. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, have been able to produce ...

Recommended for you

Molecular beacon signals low oxygen with ultrasound

December 8, 2017

Areas of hypoxia, or low oxygen in tissue, are hallmarks of fast-growing cancers and of blockages or narrowing in blood vessels, such as stroke or peripheral artery disease. University of Illinois researchers have developed ...

Studying gas mask filters so people can breathe easier

December 8, 2017

In research that could lead to better gas mask filters, scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have been putting the X-ray spotlight on composite materials in respirators ...

Targeting cancer cells by measuring electric currents

December 8, 2017

EPFL researchers have used electrochemical imaging to take a step forward in mapping the distribution of biomolecules in tissue. This technology, which uses only endogenous markers – rather than contrast agents – could ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.