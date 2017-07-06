Theoretical quark fusion found to be more powerful than hydrogen fusion

November 6, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
Theoretical quark fusion found to be more powerful than hydrogen fusion
Schematic depiction of quark-level exothermic fusion reactions ΛQΛQ′ → ΞQQ′N, where Q,Q′ ∈ {b, c}. Credit: (c) Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature24289

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers with Tel Aviv University and the University of Chicago has found evidence suggesting that fusing quarks can release much more energy than anyone thought. In their paper published in the journal Nature, Marek Karliner and Jonathan Rosner describe their theories surrounding the amount of energy involved when various types of quarks are fused together.

To learn more about , researchers at the Large Hadron Collider cause atoms to move at high speeds and then smash them into one another. Doing so forces the component parts of the atoms to be disassociated from one another allowing each to be studied. Those components, scientists have found, are called quarks. Prior research has also shown that when atoms in the collider smash into each other, sometimes the pieces that come apart collide with other parts, fusing them into particles called baryons.

Prior work has suggested that energy is involved when quarks fuse together. In studying the properties of one such fusing, a doubly-charmed baryon, the researchers found that it took 130 MeV to force the quarks into such a particular configuration, but they also found that fusing the quarks together wound up releasing 12 MeV more than that. Intrigued by their finding, they quickly focused on bottom quarks, which are much heavier—calculations showed it took 230 MeV to fuse such quarks, but doing so resulted in a net release of approximately 138 MeV, which the team calculated was approximately eight times more than the amount released during hydrogen fusion.

Since lies at the heart of hydrogen bombs, the researchers were quite naturally alarmed at their findings. So much so that they considered not publishing their results. But subsequent calculations showed that it would be impossible to cause a chain reaction with quarks because they exist for too short a period of time—approximately one picosecond—not long enough to set off another baryon. They decay into much smaller, less dangerous lighter quarks.

The researchers point out that their work is still purely theoretical. They have not tried to fuse bottom quarks, though they note it should be technically feasible at the LHC should others find doing so a worthwhile experiment.

Explore further: LHCb experiment announces observation of a new particle with two heavy quarks

More information: Marek Karliner et al. Quark-level analogue of nuclear fusion with doubly heavy baryons, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature24289

Abstract
The essence of nuclear fusion is that energy can be released by the rearrangement of nucleons between the initial- and final-state nuclei. The recent discovery of the first doubly charmed baryon Ξ++cc , which contains two charm quarks (c) and one up quark (u) and has a mass of about 3,621 megaelectronvolts (MeV) (the mass of the proton is 938 MeV) also revealed a large binding energy of about 130 MeV between the two charm quarks. Here we report that this strong binding enables a quark-rearrangement, exothermic reaction in which two heavy baryons (Λc) undergo fusion to produce the doubly charmed baryon Ξ++ cc and a neutron n (ΛcΛc →Ξ++cc n ), resulting in an energy release of 12 MeV. This reaction is a quarklevel analogue of the deuterium–tritium nuclear fusion reaction (DT → 4 He n). The much larger binding energy (approximately 280 MeV) between two bottom quarks (b) causes the analogous reaction with bottom quarks (Λ Λb b→Ξbbn 0 ) to have a much larger energy release of about 138 MeV. We suggest some experimental setups in which the highly exothermic nature of the fusion of two heavy-quark baryons might manifest itself. At present, however, the very short lifetimes of the heavy bottom and charm quarks preclude any practical applications of such reactions.

Ojorf
3.7 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
Cool!

Won't be long now before we have micro quark fusion generators in everything instead of batteries.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
(in movies & books at least. ;-) )
BCL1
not rated yet 7 hours ago
No, there is nothing practical (or destructive) that can come from this. None of this is surprising as quark binding energies are so high. . . duh, of course you would expect to see a lot of energy released in quark-quark interactions. Is this even new information?
TheGhostofOtto1923
5 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
"Picosecond..."

And yet, we might envision a device that could produce a stream of pairs which would immediately annihilate, producing directed energy. A drive or a beam weapon, or a reactor.

If you want me I'll be in the lab.
CubicAdjunct747
not rated yet 7 hours ago
Perhaps the basis for Bosenova! By the way, the bosenova wiki keeps getting changed over the years and diminishes the energy each time. Then why did Cern have to calculate the possibility of exploding this side of the solar system with 120 t of superfluid helium 2?
PTTG
3 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
"Those components, scientists have found, are called quarks. Prior research has also shown that when atoms in the collider smash into each other, sometimes the pieces that come apart collide with other parts, fusing them into particles called baryons."

It reads like the author just opened a textbook and picked words at random.
kamikrazee
not rated yet 5 hours ago
This is both cool and interesting. Wake me when we can start and sustain either reaction and run a flashlight with it.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Hmmmm, those lambda particles are awfully difficult to make and don't last very long.

Doesn't sound very practical to me.

Didn't we see an article pretty much like this one last week?
Noumenon
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
"Those components, scientists have found, are called quarks. Prior research has also shown that when atoms in the collider smash into each other, sometimes the pieces that come apart collide with other parts, fusing them into particles called baryons."

It reads like the author just opened a textbook and picked words at random.


I agree. Generally in colliders, it's not like the components of the colliding atoms are all that are involved, but rather that previously non-existent sub-atomic particles are created from the energy of the collision according to E = mc^2. Also the amount of energy needed to separate two quarks creates more particles.

Moebius
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Yes, we are perfectly safe. Can't do it you say? Great, we never are able to do things you can't do so np. Joy, a quark fusion bomb 8x an H bomb.
fossilator
3 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
"Those components, scientists have found, are called quarks." So they had little labels on them that the scientists could read?
Noumenon
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
"Those components, scientists have found, are called quarks." So they had little labels on them that the scientists could read?


The labels are shuffled according to Fermi–Dirac statistics.

Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Hmmmm, those lambda particles are awfully difficult to make and don't last very long.

Doesn't sound very practical to me.

Didn't we see an article pretty much like this one last week?

Actually... I linked it in another thread as an interesting semi-related thing....
Erik
3 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Short reaction windows can be compensated with extreme densities. Could this reaction prevent a stable quark star from forming? Might not this reaction promptly blow it apart?
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Short reaction windows can be compensated with extreme densities

Well, you'd need an extremely compact quark gluon plasma (in a container...and there's nothing that could contain this because it would react immediately)

When you look up the conditions for such a plasma then it quickly becomes apparent that this isn't practical. To get even some particles (we're not talking any relevant masses/volumes that could cause a noticeable 'poof') you need something like the LHC...because that's what the LHC does.
Erik
3 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Actually, I was thinking of a supernova - after the neutron degeneracy pressure fails, & the collapse continues until it comes up against the quark degeneracy pressure. Might that create an adequately extreme density to enable a brief chain reaction?
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Short reaction windows can be compensated with extreme densities

Well, you'd need an extremely compact quark gluon plasma (in a container...and there's nothing that could contain this because it would react immediately)

Wouldn't this sorta preclude a super giant quark/gluon mass (let's just say the size of a pin head...) from forming in the first place?
(I think you know where I'm going with that one...:-)
Whydening Gyre
3 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Actually, I was thinking of a supernova - after the neutron degeneracy pressure fails, & the collapse continues until it comes up against the quark degeneracy pressure. Might that create an adequately extreme density to enable a brief chain reaction?

Which might lead to bigger, longer chain reactions up the fractal ladder... Hmmmm...
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 3 hours ago
up the fractal ladder

Please. Whyde. Don't.
Don't use words you don't know the meaning of.
Spaced out Engineer
3 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
Whydening Gyre might be right, if some of the exotic forms of neutron stars are true.
someone11235813
not rated yet 2 hours ago
the researchers were quite naturally alarmed at their findings.


Trust me if we start a nuclear war it ain't gonna matter if we're dropping H bombs or quark bombs any more than it would matter if I got strafed with an M16 or a Howitzer.

