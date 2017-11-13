5.4 quake shakes southeast South Korea, tremor felt in Seoul

People gather outside after evacuating Ulsan City Hall after an earthquake in Ulsan, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southeastern coast Wednesday afternoon, but no casualties were immediately reported.(Lee Sang-hyun/Yonhap via AP) A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook South Korea's southeastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, but no casualties were immediately reported. People evacuated buildings near the epicenter and the shaking was felt in Seoul.

The quake was centered off the coast about 9.3 kilometers (5.8 miles) northwest of the port city of Pohang, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. South Korea's state-run Korea Meteorological Administration measured the quake at the same strength but said the epicenter was inside Pohang.

Residents in the capital, more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) away, felt tremors and said their buildings shook. No injuries or major damages were immediately reported, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

It's the strongest quake in South Korea since a 5.8-magnitude occurred near the ancient city of Gyeongju, which is close to Pohang, in September 2016, Korea Meteorological Administration officials said.

South Korea has relatively little seismic activity, unlike neighboring Japan.

