Longest living dolphin in captivity dies at Japan aquarium

November 2, 2017
Nana the bottlenose dolphin reached the grand old age of 47
Nana the bottlenose dolphin reached the grand old age of 47

A female bottlenose dolphin has died at a Japanese aquarium only weeks after breaking a national record of more than four decades in captivity, an official said Thursday.

Nana, thought to be around 47 years old, was discovered drowned on Tuesday at a natural cove of Shimoda Aquarium in Shizuoka, central Japan, said official Kiyoshi Sakamoto.

The death came less than a month after Nana reached 42 years and 10 months under human care, beating the previous held by another dolphin at Kamogawa Sea World, southeast of Tokyo.

The aquarium will conduct an autopsy on the dolphin as the exact cause of its death could not immediately be established, said Sakamoto, adding that Nana had recently lost her appetite.

Many die between the age of 10 and 15 years.

Nana, which drew media attention after breaking the record, was given an award and special residence certificate by the city of Shimoda last month.

"Nana was a symbol of our aquarium and had attracted a lot of fans with her cute behaviour," Sakamoto said.

"We miss her so much," he said, adding that the facility is considering holding a ceremony in the dolphin's memory.

Nana was captured off the coast of Ito in 1974 and had lived at the ever since. She gave birth to eight calves while also taking part in dolphin shows, the official said.

Dolphin shows are popular at Japanese aquariums, while some local fishermen hunt the animals for meat, which they say is a traditional part of their diet.

Explore further: Japan court orders dolphin-hunt town to pay damages to Australian

Related Stories

Dolphins to get coastal sanctuary in US

June 16, 2016

After years of research on dolphin behavior and under pressure from animal rights groups, the National Aquarium in Baltimore has decided to move the marine mammals to a sanctuary, officials said Wednesday.

Japanese zoos, aquariums vote over dolphin hunt

May 20, 2015

Japan's zoos and aquariums were expected to decide Wednesday whether to remain part of a global body that suspended them over their use of dolphins caught by the controversial drive hunt method.

Dolphin hunting season kicks off in Japan

September 1, 2014

The controversial six-month dolphin hunting season began on Monday in the infamous town of Taiji, but bad weather would delay any killing, a local official told AFP.

Dolphin bound for Singapore oceanarium dies

November 22, 2012

One of 25 dolphins being transferred to a Singapore oceanarium despite protests from activists died during its flight to the city-state on Thursday, the resort said.

Recommended for you

Study identifies bottlenecks in early seagrass growth

November 1, 2017

Seagrass meadows, key nursery and feeding grounds for many kinds of marine life, are being lost worldwide to nutrient pollution, warming waters, and other ills. A new study by an international research team reveals bottlenecks ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.