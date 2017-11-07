Efforts to capture, save Mexico's endangered porpoise end

November 8, 2017

Experts say they have suspended effort to capture the few remaining vaquita porpoises in Mexico's Gulf of California after the one they managed to catch died quickly in captivity.

Lorenzo Rojas described what may be the last close contact between humans and the world's smallest porpoise, of which less than 30 remain. A half-dozen veterinarians struggled for three hours to resuscitate the female dolphin.

Rojas is the head of the international team of that tried to save the by catching some, enclosing them in floating pens and hopefully breeding them there.

He said the current round of rescue patrols will wind up Saturday and no further captures will be attempted this year.

Rojas said he doubts there will be enough vaquitas left next year to even attempt captures.

Explore further: Searchers in Mexico find, but release, vaquita porpoise calf

Related Stories

Mexico says endangered vaquita porpoise died in captivity

November 6, 2017

Researchers were thrilled to have captured one of the few remaining vaquita porpoises, but announced Sunday that the adult female died after a few hours in captivity in a floating pen, raising questions about the last-ditch ...

Calls for end to Mexico's capture of endangered porpoise

November 6, 2017

Calls are mounting for the Mexican government and international experts to stop an operation to capture and enclose the few remaining vaquita porpoises, after one of the animals died soon after being caught over the weekend.

Mexico plans to catch, protect last few vaquita porpoises

December 15, 2016

So few of Mexico's vaquita porpoises remain that the international committee to protect the endangered species is preparing to catch and enclose as many as it can in a last-ditch effort to save them from extinction, experts ...

Recommended for you

Microbial murder mystery solved

November 8, 2017

Immune cells called "killer cells" target bacteria invading the body's cells, but how do they do this so effectively? Bacteria can quickly evolve resistance against antibiotics, yet it seems they have not so readily been ...

A warbler's flashy yellow throat? There are genes for that

November 8, 2017

Birds get their bright red, orange and yellow plumage from carotenoid pigments—responsible for many of the same bright colours in plants. But how songbirds turn carotenoids into the spectacular variety of feathered patches ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.