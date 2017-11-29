UN dishes up prickly pear cactus in answer to food security

November 30, 2017
The cactus was considered sacred by the ancient Aztecs, and modern-day Mexicans eat it, drink it, and even use it in medicines a
The cactus was considered sacred by the ancient Aztecs, and modern-day Mexicans eat it, drink it, and even use it in medicines and shampoos

The prickly pear cactus, considered an essential food in Mexico, could be the answer to much of the world's food security woes, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said Thursday.

"While most cacti are inedible, the Opuntia species has much to offer, especially if treated like a crop rather than a weed run wild," the FAO said in a statement.

The UN organisation—which convened a group of experts to study the plant's potential and help farmers and policy makers use it in a more strategic and efficient way—also released a book "on how to exploit the plant's culinary qualities".

The FAO, along with non-profit agriculture group ICARDA, believes the pear could prove lifesaving, highlighting the 2015 Madagascar drought in which the "cactus proved a crucial supply of food, forage and water for local people and their animals".

The cactus was considered sacred by the ancient Aztecs, and modern-day Mexicans eat it, drink it, and even use it in medicines and shampoos.

Instantly recognisable with its jumble of spiny discs—its bright red fruit protruding from them like fat fingers—the is farmed on a massive scale in Mexico, where consumption has reached 6.4 kilogrammes (14 pounds) per year, per capita.

It is now also cooked widely in Sicily, and Brazil has more than 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) of cactus plantations, mainly for fodder.

The plant is also grown in North Africa and Ethiopia.

Besides its consumption value, the "cactus pear's ability to thrive in arid and dry climates makes it a key player in security," the FAO said.

"Cactus stores water in its pads, thus providing a botanical well that can provide up to 180 tonnes of water per hectare—enough to sustain five adult cows, a substantial increase over typical rangeland productivity".

And the benefits do not stop there: the cactus improves soil quality, promotes barley plantations and could even, according to preliminary research, help limit emissions of greenhouse gas.

The plant does have some limitations: for example, frost can cause irreversible damage and the plant's growth begins to slow at overly high temperatures.

But the FAO maintains that the good outweighs the bad.

"Climate change and the increasing risks of droughts are strong reasons to upgrade the humble cactus to the status of an essential crop in many areas," said Hans Dreyer, director of FAO's Plant Production and Protection Division.

Explore further: Mexico's prickly pear cactus: energy source of the future?

Related Stories

Common cactus could be used to clean water

April 30, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Access to clean drinking water is lacking in many parts of the world but most technologies to clean water to make it fit for drinking are expensive and hard to maintain. Now researchers propose a cactus common ...

Arizona cactus is threatened

July 11, 2006

More than 170 new homes are built in the Phoenix and Tucson areas each day and reportedly means many cactus species are being threatened.

Recommended for you

Migration makes breeding harder for seabirds

November 30, 2017

An international collaboration has for the first time revealed the key drivers of seabird migration. The new study suggests that puffin colonies that travel great distances during the winter often find it more difficult to ...

Parasitic worms don't just wait to be swallowed by new hosts

November 30, 2017

Contrary to widespread assumptions, parasitic nematodes that spread among mice via food may not wait passively to be swallowed. Instead, according to new research published in PLOS Pathogens, these tiny worms may use odors ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.