The calving of a massive iceberg from the Larsen C ice shelf

November 16, 2017 by Kathryn Hansen
The calving of a massive iceberg from the Larsen C ice shelf
Credit: Joshua Stevens using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey

A lot happened on the Antarctic Peninsula under the cloak of the 2017 polar night—most notably, the calving of a massive iceberg from the Larsen C ice shelf. At the time (July), scientists had to rely on thermal imagery and radar data to observe the break and to watch the subsequent motion of the ice.

By August, scientists started getting their first sunlit views of the new , which the U.S. National Ice Center named A-68. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite captured a wide view of the berg on September 11. A few days later, on September 16, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) and the Thermal Infrared Sensor (TIRS) on Landsat 8 captured these detailed images.

The image on the left shows the icebergs in natural color. The rifts on the main berg and stand out, while clouds on the east side cast a shadow on the berg. The thermal image on the right shows the same area in false-color. Note that the clouds over the ice shelf do not show up as well in the thermal image because they are about the same temperature as the shelf. Thermal imagery has the advantage of showing where the colder ice ends and "warm" water of the Weddell Sea begins. It also indicates differences in the thickness of ice types. For example, the mélange is thicker (has a colder signal) than the frazil ice, but thinner (warmer signal) than the shelf and icebergs.

The calving of a massive iceberg from the Larsen C ice shelf
Credit: Joshua Stevens using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey

Both images show a thin layer of frazil ice, which does not offer much resistance as winds, tides, and currents try to move the massive iceberg away from the Larsen C ice shelf. In a few weeks of observations, scientists have seen the passage widen between the main iceberg and the front of the shelf. This slow widening comes after an initial back-and-forth movement in July broke the main berg into two large pieces, which the U.S. National Ice Center named A-68A and A-68B. The collisions also produced a handful of pieces too small to be named.

One unnamed iceberg, shown in detail above, has been drifting northward in the passage since the break. Notice how the edges of this piece appear much sharper than the edges of the shelf or A-68A. Those edges have already been rounded by blowing snow and gravity, but the smaller piece has been battered and reshaped by recent collisions, resulting in its highly defined edges.

Explore further: Image: Giant berg on the move

Related Stories

Image: Giant berg on the move

September 21, 2017

Witnessed by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission on 12 July 2017, a lump of ice more than twice the size of Luxembourg broke off the Larsen C ice shelf, spawning one of the largest icebergs on record and changing the outline ...

Image: Antarctica's changing Larsen Ice Shelf

February 8, 2017

The Larsen Ice Shelf is situated along the northeastern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, one of the fastest-warming places on the planet. In the past three decades, two large sections of the ice shelf (Larsen A and B) have ...

Update on the Larsen-C iceberg breakaway

August 2, 2017

The largest remaining ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula lost 10% of its area when an iceberg four times the size of London broke free earlier this month.

Large iceberg breaks off Pine Island Glacier

September 27, 2017

Recent satellite images reveal a new 100-square-mile iceberg emerging from Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. The calving event did not come as a complete surprise, but is a troubling sign with regards to future sea level ...

Giant iceberg in the making

July 5, 2017

All eyes are on Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf as a deep crack continues to cut across the ice, leaving a huge chunk clinging on. When it eventually gives way, one of the largest icebergs on record will be set adrift. Even ...

Image: Glacial 'aftershock' spawns Antarctic iceberg

February 16, 2017

Pine Island Glacier has shed another block of ice into Antarctic waters. The loss was tiny compared to the icebergs that broke off in 2014 and 2015, but the event is further evidence of the ice shelf's fragility.

Recommended for you

Off track: How storms will veer in a warmer world

November 15, 2017

Under global climate change, the Earth's climatic zones will shift toward the poles. This is not just a future prediction; it is a trend that has already been observed in the past decades. The dry, semi-arid regions are expanding ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.