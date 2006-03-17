Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, dies

November 7, 2017 by Seth Borenstein
This undated photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Richard Gordon Jr. Gordon, one of a dozen men who flew around the moon but didn't land there, has died, NASA announced Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. He was 88. (NASA via AP)

NASA says former Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon has died. He was 88.

Gordon was one of a dozen men who flew around the moon but didn't land there.

He was a chosen in NASA's third group of astronauts in 1963 and flew on Gemini 11 in 1966, walking in space twice. During Apollo 12 in November 1969, Gordon circled the moon in the command module "Yankee Clipper" while Alan Bean and Charles Conrad walked on the .

After retiring from NASA in 1972, he became executive vice president of the New Orleans Saints . He went on to be an executive for energy and science companies.

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation said Tuesday that Gordon died Monday at his home in California.

