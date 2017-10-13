NASA satellite sees a tail of smoke over 500 miles long from California fires

October 16, 2017
NASA satellite sees a tail of smoke over 500 miles long from California fires
NASA’s Terra satellite saw a stream of smoke that extended over 500 miles from various fires raging in northern California out over the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite saw a stream of smoke that extended over 500 miles from various fires raging in northern California out over the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard Terra passed over California on Oct. 12 and captured a visible light image of the smoke plume. The MODIS image showed the stream of smoke extending from Santa Rosa, California, located north of San Francisco, out into the Eastern Pacific, parallel to San Diego. A stream that stretched over 550 miles. 

The CAL Fire website noted in the California Statewide Fire Summary of Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, "Overnight firefighters continued their battle against 17 wildfires that have burned 221,754 acres. Several of the wildfires merged with other fires, while full containment was made on three other."

The Central LNU Complex of fires is being managed in Unified Command by CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 and the city of Santa Rosa. The Tubbs Fire in Sonoma and Napa Counties had destroyed 34,770 acres and was 25 percent contained. The Nuns Fire in Sonoma County consumed 44,381 acres and was 5 percent contained. The Pocket Fire in Sonoma County has burned 9,996 acres and was 5 percent contained.

A Red Flag warning remains over the entire Sonoma Valley/Napa Valley area for Oct. 13. CAL Fire noted on Oct. 13 that the death toll had risen to 31 across four fires as estimates remain that 3,500 homes and other structures have been destroyed. 

Explore further: Wildfires in California not slowing down

More information: For updates on all fires, visit the CAL Fire Website: www.calfire.ca.gov/

For wildfire preparation tips, visit: www.ReadyForWildfire.org

Related Stories

Wildfires in California not slowing down

October 12, 2017

Wildfires continue to cause widespread destruction in the Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley areas of California. Hot, dry conditions, high winds, and lack of water in the area continue to hamper firefighter efforts in fighting ...

Image: Wildfires running amok in California

October 11, 2017

Fires broke out quickly this past weekend in northern California.  Sixty mile an hour winds did nothing to help either quell or stop the runaway fires from jumping fire lines and decimating whole neighborhoods.  Dry, ...

Numerous fires spread from north to south in Oregon

August 30, 2017

Fires meander up and down the state of Oregon mostly through the Cascade Mountains in this NASA Aqua satellite image taken on Aug. 28, 2017. The fires were mostly started by lightning strikes and Inciweb is tracking 20 different ...

Recommended for you

New study finds nature is vital to beating climate change

October 16, 2017

Better stewardship of the land could have a bigger role in fighting climate change than previously thought, according to the most comprehensive assessment to date of how greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced and stored ...

Waves in lakes make waves in the Earth

October 16, 2017

Beneath the peaceful rolling waves of a lake is a rumble, imperceptible to all but seismometers, that ripples into the earth like the waves ripple along the shore.

Tracing subglacial water storage

October 13, 2017

Glaciers are essential to both human and animal health. In fact, 70 percent of the world's population consumes water that has some glacial input. It's important to understand how these icy giants operate, because they impact ...

Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space

October 13, 2017

Late last month, a stratovolcano in Bali named Mount Agung began to smoke. Little earthquakes trembled beneath the mountain. Officials have since evacuated thousands of people to prevent what happened when Agung erupted in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.