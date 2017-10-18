October 18, 2017

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists

This image provided by LEGO shows their Women of NASA set. The set features Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space and goes on sale Nov. 1, 2017. (LEGO via AP)

Lego has unveiled a set of figures celebrating the women of NASA.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger, the Hubble Space telescope can be put together with the set. A miniature version of Hamilton's workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as she was programming software for the is also featured.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, an MIT employee who proposed a women of NASA collection through the Lego Ideas program.

The set retails for $24.99 and goes on sale Nov. 1.

