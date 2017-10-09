Iridium to rely on used SpaceX boosters for next two launches

October 19, 2017

Iridium Communications says its next two launches of new-generation satellites will use refurbished SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage boosters that have flown previously.

The announcement Thursday is another step in SpaceX's effort to reduce launch costs.

The company has launched a few used boosters and is trying to expand acceptance of reusability across the industry.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has had successful landings of Falcon 9 first stages after launches from both coasts.

Iridium is in the midst of seven launches to replace its fleet that provides global mobile voice and .

The McLean, Virginia, company says insurers confirmed there is no increase in premiums for "flight-proven" rocket use.

Thirty new satellites are in orbit and the fourth launch is scheduled for Dec. 22 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Explore further: SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

Related Stories

Amazing SpaceX images highlight perfect Falcon 9 landing

January 20, 2017

SpaceX was able to celebrate a successful return to flight this week with a picture-perfect launch of the Falcon 9 rocket on January 14, 2017 that successfully delivered a fleet of ten advanced Iridium NEXT mobile voice and ...

Recommended for you

The atmospheres of water worlds

October 23, 2017

There are currently about fifty known exoplanets with diameters that range from Mars-sized to several times the Earth's and that also reside within their stars' habitable zone – the orbital range within which their surface ...

Dawn mission extended at Ceres

October 20, 2017

NASA has authorized a second extension of the Dawn mission at Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. During this extension, the spacecraft will descend to lower altitudes than ever before ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
not rated yet Oct 19, 2017
I can't wait for the day when flight proven boosters like this are designed from the ground up to be recycled in orbit once they can no longer be used again. I would imagine the raw materials that they could become would be worth more than shipping the same mass up from earth would cost. 3D printing will allow for much less robust designs that are still perfectly usable in micro-gravity.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.