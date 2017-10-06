Heavy storms lash Poland, leaving 2 dead and 39 injured

Polish officials say that a heavy storm that ravaged parts of western Poland has killed two people and injured 39.

Pawel Fratczak, a spokesman for firefighters, said Friday that tens of thousands of households were also without electricity after falling trees broke power lines when the storm hit overnight.

The victims were a 67-year-old man who was trying to secure his house's roof and a 58-year-old woman crushed by a falling tree.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo visited the town of Zielona Gora in the region the hardest hit, meeting with local officials and vowing financial help for repairs.

Firefighters also worked Friday to remove fallen trees and help secure hundreds of torn-off roofs.

The storm also devastated the park of the Habsburg Palace in the town of Zywiec.

