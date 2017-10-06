October 6, 2017

Review of Dakota Access oil pipeline to extend into spring

The Army Corps of Engineers says it likely will take until April to finish court-ordered additional environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline.

The agency had anticipated completing the task this year. But attorneys say in filed Friday that it will take longer than expected to get needed information from Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners and at least one American Indian tribe.

The $3.8 billion pipeline began carrying oil from North Dakota to Illinois on June 1. But four Sioux tribes are still challenging it in court because they fear a leak could contaminate their water supply.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled in June that more environmental review was necessary. He's considering shutting down the pipeline while that's done, but it isn't known when he'll rule.

Months needed for additional study of Dakota Access pipeline
