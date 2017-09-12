September 12, 2017

Kennedy Space Center remains closed, but spared major damage

by Marcia Dunn

NASA's Kennedy Space Center remained closed Tuesday but appeared to have weathered Hurricane Irma well.

The same holds true at adjoining Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Power was restored to NASA and Air Force facilities but water service was still out Tuesday. Until that's restored, officials said Kennedy would stay closed to non-essential personnel. Inspection crews were out in full force.

At Kennedy's tourist area, life-size replicas of the space shuttle fuel tank and booster rockets were still standing outside the home of shuttle Atlantis. No major damage was reported at the visitor complex, which remains closed through Wednesday, and Atlantis and all other space artifacts were safe and in good shape, said spokeswoman Rebecca Shireman.

"We dodged another bullet," said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, who's in charge of Air Force operations.

Last October, Hurricane Matthew stayed safely off shore. On Monday, Hurricane Irma's path remained well to the west of Cape Canaveral, which got hit with high winds and heavy rain.

About 9,000 people work at Kennedy, most of them contractors.

Several private companies, including Boeing and SpaceX, have operations at Kennedy and reported minimal damage. In addition, the Air Force's secretive X-37B planes—one rocketed into orbit just last week—use a couple of former shuttle hangars. At the Air Force station, rocket maker United Launch Alliance reported only minor damage to its buildings.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Kennedy Space Center remains closed, but spared major damage (2017, September 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-kennedy-space-center-major.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SpaceX launches Air Force's super-secret minishuttle
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

10 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)