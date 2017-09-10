September 10, 2017

Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

by The Associated Press

A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

— Southernmost Beach Resort Beach & Pier in Key West: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNCwj35OwmI

— Southernmost point buoy, Key West: www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7ld45pUueQ

— Rooftop of Two Friends Restaurant in Key West: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGD1byu7gJc

— Cruise ship docks in Key West: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUhXfVNW-Jg

— Marathon, Florida: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaErEed7UPI

— Sanibel Causeway in Sanibel: www.mysanibel.us/traffic/

— Sanibel Island Beach Cam in Sanibel: www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/s … ibel/?cam=sanibel_hd

— Fort Myers Beach: www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/f … =fort_myers_gullwing

— University of Florida teaching zoo in Gainesville: www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/g … ville/?cam=uflorida2

— Siesta Beach in Sarasota: www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/s … ota/?cam=siestabeach

— St. Petersburg, Florida: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlTKsRZttJE

— Downtown Orlando: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_glxhUUKkyM

