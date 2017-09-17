New research indicates the importance of early season control of herbicide-resistant kochia

September 18, 2017
New research indicates the importance of early season control of herbicide-resistant kochia
Kochia seedlings emerging in the field at Garden City, Kansas Credit: Anita Dille

Researchers writing in the latest edition of the journal Weed Science are providing new insights into the control of herbicide-resistant kochia, a weed that competes with both dryland and irrigated crops across the Great Plains states.

Kochia typically begins to emerge in late February or early March before other summer annual species. It then disperses its seeds broadly by tumbling across the landscape.

Since the timing of weed emergence and seed persistence in the soil can influence the selection of effective practices, researchers conducted a two-year study to explore kochia emergence patterns and seed persistence. They harvested kochia seed from sites in five Midwest states, buried packets of seed and exhumed them at six-month intervals to evaluate viability.

Emergence densities varied widely across the plots and study years - from as few as four to almost 380,000 seedlings per square meter. Cumulative growing degree days needed for 10% emergence also varied widely. In Kansas, 168 days were needed, but only 90 in Wyoming and Nebraska. Researchers found that more than 95 percent of kochia seed failed to persist for more than two years.

The findings have important implications for weed control. The authors say preemergence weed control should be initiated in the fall or by early February to address the first flush of seedling emergence and production. Fall-established cover crops can create a canopy that suppresses the density of kochia emerging in the spring. Early season tillage can also be effective. Researchers found that seeds unearthed during tillage had a very low percentage of viability.

Growers may even want to adopt stale seedbed techniques and allow weed seeds to germinate so they can be treated prior to planting crops. Researchers caution, though, that kochia continues to emerge into mid-summer, which means an extended management program may be needed.

Explore further: When it comes to tillage, timing matters

More information: J. Anita Dille et al, Kochia (Kochia scoparia) Emergence Profiles and Seed Persistence across the Central Great Plains, Weed Science (2017). DOI: 10.1017/wsc.2017.18

Related Stories

When it comes to tillage, timing matters

July 25, 2017

With herbicide resistance on the rise, there is a renewed emphasis on soil tillage as a critical component of integrated weed management. Research shows, though, that timing matters. When tillage occurs can significantly ...

Glyphosate-resistant tumbleweed found in Montana

July 31, 2012

A researcher for the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station's Southern Agricultural Research Center in Huntley has identified glyphosate-resistant kochia populations in fields north of Gildford and Hingham in Montana.

New way to detect Palmer amaranth in contaminated seedlots

June 6, 2017

Last summer, farmers in the Midwest got an unwelcome surprise after planting native seed on Conservation Reserve Program acres. Palmer amaranth, the aggressive and hard-to-kill weed, had established in droves. As a possible ...

Recommended for you

Enzyme's worth to biofuels shown in latest research

September 18, 2017

An enzyme discovered at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) proves adept at breaking down cellulose fibers regardless of whether their crystalline structure is simple or highly ...

Scientists edit butterfly wing spots and stripes

September 18, 2017

An international research team working at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama knocked-out a single control gene in the DNA of seven different butterfly species. In the Sept. 18 Proceedings of the National ...

When it comes to the threat of extinction, size matters

September 18, 2017

Animals in the Goldilocks zone—neither too big, nor too small, but just the right size—face a lower risk of extinction than do those on both ends of the scale, according to an extensive global analysis.

Deep roots in plants driven by soil hydrology

September 18, 2017

Searching for water, some tree roots probe hundreds of feet deep and many trees send roots through cracks in rocks, according to a new study led by a Rutgers University-New Brunswick professor.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.