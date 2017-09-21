September 21, 2017

Billionaire gives $30M to Univ. of Arizona for Biosphere 2

Texas billionaire Edward P. Bass is giving $30 million to the University of Arizona to support the Biosphere 2 research facility.

Biosphere 2 Director Joaquin Ruiz says Bass' gift will allow continued research into global climate change and other "grand scientific challenges" affecting daily life.

The university has operated Biosphere 2 since 2007. Bass says he's confident the university's stewardship will benefit the planet's long-term well-being.

The university's announcement Wednesday says the gift is the third major commitment by a Bass foundation to support the university's research and operations at Biosphere 2.

Biosphere 2 was used in the early 1990s for research involving extended stays inside the facility.

It is in the small community of Oracle about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the university's campus in Tucson.

