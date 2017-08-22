Poodle gets tumor that's a third of its body weight removed

August 23, 2017
This August 2017 photo provided by Poodle Rescue Connecticut shows a poodle named Oreo afflicted with a 6.4-pound tumor at the animal rescue in Naugatuck, Conn. The group took custody of the poodle mix earlier in the month after a neighbor noticed the animal struggling with the large growth. The Watertown Animal Hospital performed the surgery to remove the growth. (Daryl Masone/Poodle Rescue Connecticut via AP)

A poodle named Oreo is on the mend after having a 6.4-pound (2.9-kilogram) tumor removed—nearly a third of its body weight.

Daryl Masone says her group, Poodle Rescue Connecticut, got custody of the 6-year-old, 26-pound (11.8-kilogram) poodle mix earlier this month after a neighbor noticed it was struggling with the large tumor. She says it was hard for the dog to walk or do anything else, and it was also struggling with and Lyme disease.

The Watertown Animal Hospital performed a 2½-hour surgery to remove the growth last week.

Masone said Wednesday that Oreo is doing great and now weighs 19 pounds. She says it will eventually need a second surgery to remove extra skin.

