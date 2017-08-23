Loveless monkey adopts chicken at Israeli zoo

August 25, 2017
Niv, a four-year-old Indonesian black macaque, holds a young chicken at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv on August 25, 20
Niv, a four-year-old Indonesian black macaque, holds a young chicken at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv on August 25, 2017

A lonely monkey at an Israeli zoo has found a way to soothe her maternal urges: by adopting a chicken.

Niv, an Indonesian black macaque, has spent the past week caressing, cleaning and playing with the bird at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv.

"It seems that Niv, who is four years old and has reached the age of , has difficulty finding a partner," the zoo's spokeswoman Mor Porat said.

"This probably explains the maternal instinct she expresses to this ."

The bird, which doesn't have a name, could easily escape through the bars but chooses to stay near Niv.

"These kinds of relationships are rare," Porat told AFP. "Sometimes macaques kill and eat chickens that enter their pens or play with them until they die."

To avoid such a tragic end, officials separated Niv and her feathered companion from the other macaques—apart from her mother, who is often the target of hostilities from other females.

Porat said the chicken "seems very happy to have found a surrogate mother. At night they sleep together."

A few months ago, Niv attempted to adopt a previous chicken, but it spurned her advances.

Niv (R) sits with her mother and her adopted chicken in their enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari Park on August 25, 2017
Niv (R) sits with her mother and her adopted chicken in their enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari Park on August 25, 2017

Seemingly unlikely animal friendships are often the result of different species being put together by humans.

A bear, lion and tiger discovered during a drug raid in the United States remained inseparable for life after they were moved to an animal sanctuary.

But Porat said it wasn't clear where the chickens at the zoo had come from.

The black macaque is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The domesticated chicken is the most common bird in the world.

Explore further: Third case of bird flu detected in Tennessee

Related Stories

Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier

March 6, 2017

Tens of thousands of chickens have been destroyed at a Tennessee chicken farm due to a bird flu outbreak, and 30 other farms within a six-mile radius have been quarantined.

Bird flu cases revive fear of repeat of major 2015 outbreak

March 9, 2017

The detection of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu at a Tennessee chicken farm has Midwest poultry farmers tightening procedures in an attempt to prevent an outbreak like the one in 2015 that required the destruction ...

Do hens have friends? It seems not

January 18, 2013

(Phys.org)—A Royal Veterinary College study has found that hens reared in commercial conditions do not form friendships and are not particular about who they spend time with.

Recommended for you

Tracking down the jumping genes of maize

August 24, 2017

The "jumping genes" of maize have finally been mapped by an international team led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. The discovery could ultimately benefit the breeding ...

DNA detectives crack the case on biothreat look-alikes

August 24, 2017

Biological "detectives" are tracking down biothreats such as the bacteria that causes tularemia ("rabbit fever"), but they constantly face the challenge of avoiding false positives. Sounding the alarm over a bioattack, only ...

Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

August 24, 2017

The advent of farming, especially dairy products, had a small but significant effect on the shape of human skulls, according to a recently published study from anthropologists at UC Davis.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.