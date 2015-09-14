Romania prosecutes professors over medical diploma scam

July 27, 2017

Eight Romanian professors of medicine are being prosecuted for allegedly taking kickbacks to help foreign students pass their exams or get a key diploma, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The eight—among 36 people under investigation—are suspected of taking up to 400 euros ($467) a head for providing answers by SMS during examinations and for upgrading marks so that students got a pass.

Several students also bought theses written by their professor for 500-600 euros apiece, enabling them to get their end-of-year diploma, the said.

The alleged scam, centered on two universities in the western city of Arad, involved a number of , including two computer technicians.

A search of their homes yielded 350,000 euros, the investigators said.

The students were mainly from North Africa and Italy. Three of them are also being prosecuted.

