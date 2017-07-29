Other planets may never be as hospitable as Earth: study

July 31, 2017
Scientists dealt a blow Monday to the quest for organisms inhabiting worlds besides Earth, saying our planet was unusual in its ability to host liquid water—the key ingredient for life.

It was thought likely that distant worlds orbiting stars similar to our Sun would go through water-rich phases.

This would happen when the young, dim star of an icy, lifeless planet—such as early Earth—starts warming, becomes Sun-like, and melts the ice on orbiting it at just the right distance—the so-called "Goldilocks" zone.

Icy orbs in our own Solar System, including Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's Enceladus, or "exoplanets" in other star systems, may become habitable in this way, the theory goes.

But a team wrote in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday that this was unlikelier than had been imagined.

Jun Yang, of Peking University in China, and a team used climate models to simulate the evolution of icy planets.

Without atmospheric greenhouse gases—a feature of Earth—the energy required to thaw an icy planet would be so high that it would transit from frozen to inferno without an intermediate, liveable phase, they found.

"We find that the stellar fluxes that are required to overcome a planet's initial snowball state are so large that they lead to significant water loss and preclude a habitable planet," the team wrote.

Some , they suggested, may therefore never pass through a habitable Earth-like state.

Among these, Europa and Enceladus will likely morph from iceballs into fireballs by the time the Sun reaches it's super-hot red giant phase heat in billions of years from now, said the team.

Earth was an example of an icy world that thawed just enough, some 600-800 million years ago, thanks to planet-warming atmospheric greenhouse gases emitted by volcanic eruptions during its snowball phase, the team said.

This meant that less solar heat would have been required for the ice to melt, enabling our planet to achieve a temperate middle ground.

Greenhouse gases, which are naturally present in the atmosphere but also released by humans burning coal, oil and gas, are what has kept our planet warm enough for humans, animals and plants to inhabit.

But humankind's addition of mainly CO2 since the Industrial Revolution has caused the atmosphere to retain ever more solar heat, to a point that scientists say we are harming Earth's perfectly-balanced climate beyond repair.

More information: Goldilocks climate bypassed when icy planets thaw (N&V). Nature Geoscience (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ngeo2994

alexpear
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
In the last paragraph, it might be truer to say the changing temperatures are destructive to humans and to all currently-existing ecosystems, rather than destructive to life or the atmosphere in general.
rderkis
3 / 5 (4) 2 hours ago
Other planets may never be as hospitable as Earth


Sensationalism!
Of course some or even most "Other Planets" may never be as hospitable as Earth.
But out of billions upon billions of planets some will be even more hospitable than Earth.

scientists say we are harming Earth's perfectly-balanced climate beyond repair.


This is a example of fake news we should all be incensed at! That's just silly anything is repairable with enough technology.
Mark Thomas
3.7 / 5 (3) 1 hour ago
"Other planets may never be as hospitable as Earth: study"

Limited simulations like this, that fail to account for all the variables, are useless for making such sweeping generalized conclusions. (Yes, I realize the title is probably click-bait.)

Astronomer Mike Brown should be concerned that his simulation predicting Planet Nine may be wrong too. I am patiently waiting for the day when Mike Brown admits the outer solar system is more dynamic than we thought and his simulation did not account for all the variables, such as gravitationally-significant objects passing by the solar system over the eons.

My more fundamental point is that simulation alone is not enough to get an accurate picture of what is out there. There is no substitute for boldly going where no one has gone before.
Mark Thomas
3 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
"There is no substitute for boldly going where no one has gone before."

You can quote me on this.
TopCat22
3 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
this article is loaded with crap. Even Titan is more hospitable to life that evolved on Titan than that the Earth is to life from Titan.

Bring Titan life to earth and it will perish just as fast as Earth life would perish on Titan.

There are billions of types of life that evolved on billion of different places and each would be more hospitable to its own lifeforms than others.

The writer assumes that only Earth Life counts.. There may be much better lifeforms out there more sturdy to inhabit more places of our Universe.
IronhorseA
3 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
"There is no substitute for boldly going where no one has gone before."

You can quote me on this.

Unfortunately, scientists like Mike Brown are cut from a different cloth than the military test pilots that pioneered the space program. At the first hint of danger they go running to hide in there offices. And, since they took control of NASA in the 70's, this is why manned space flight has mostly gone nowhere in 40 years.

