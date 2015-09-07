Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online

July 26, 2017

A new study says African-American adults are facing more harassment online than other races and ethnicities in the United States.

A recently released Pew Research Center survey says 25 percent of African-Americans adults—or 1 in 4—have faced some sort of harassment online based on race or ethnicity.

Only 10 percent of Hispanics and 3 percent of whites say they have faced online harassment.

Fifty-nine percent of black internet users—or nearly 3 out of every 5—say they have experienced some kind of online , compared with 48 percent of Hispanics and 41 percent of whites.

Nearly 2 out of 5 black internet users—or 38 percent—say they are called offensive names.

