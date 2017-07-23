EPA chief pledges to streamline Superfund pollution cleanups

July 25, 2017 by Michael Biesecker

President Donald Trump's environmental chief issued a list of directives on Tuesday he says will revitalize the federal program that cleans up hazardous waste sites.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt unveiled 42 recommendations from a Superfund Task Force he appointed in March. Among the steps Pruitt outlined will be prioritizing sites that can be redeveloped or where nearby residents are still under threat from the spread of .

Pruitt has pledged to make mitigating decades-old pollution a top priority for the EPA, even as he has moved to block or delay Obama-era regulations aimed at curbing ongoing contamination from and fossil-fuel production.

"There is nothing more core to the agency's mission than revitalizing contaminated land," Pruitt said, according to a media release. "I commend the team effort of the career and political staff on the Task Force, working together to develop recommendations that are detailed, but also workable - to ensure that we can expedite the protection of human health and the environment around these properties and accelerate the reuse."

There are now more than 1,300 Superfund sites nationally, some of which have languished for years without cleanup plans or funding. President Trump's proposed 2018 budget seeks to cut for the program by 30 percent, though Congressional Republicans have indicated they are likely to approve less-severe cuts.

Money for Superfund is already about half what it was in the 1990s. The majority of cleanup money has been spent in just seven highly industrialized states, topped by New Jersey.

The EPA routinely tries to compel the companies responsible for the pollution to pay, but taxpayers often end up on the hook due to corporate spinoffs and bankruptcies. The work is typically carried out by private contractors.

Pruitt has played down the potential impact of the proposed budget cuts, saying the agency will accomplish more with less money under his leadership by improving oversight and efficiency.

Explore further: Trump to roll back Obama clean power plan

Related Stories

Trump to roll back Obama clean power plan

March 27, 2017

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to undo his predecessor Barack Obama's plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fueled power plants, according to the new environmental chief.

Cleaning up toxic sites shouldn't clear out the neighbors

July 11, 2017

San Francisco has embarked on a project to transform its industrial southeast waterfront into a bike-friendly destination called the Blue Greenway. When completed, the Blue Greenway will be a 13-mile network of parks, bike ...

What is the EPA, and why is it in the hot seat?

January 27, 2017

The former head of President Donald Trump's transition team at the Environmental Protection Agency says he expects the new administration to seek significant budget and staff cuts for the department. Here's a look at the ...

Emails reiterate EPA chief's ties to fossil fuel interests

June 16, 2017

Newly obtained emails underscore just how closely Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt coordinated with fossil fuel companies while serving as Oklahoma's state attorney general, a position in which he frequently ...

EPA signs off on North Dakota regulation of CO2 wells

May 9, 2017

The Trump administration is proposing to make North Dakota the first state with the power to regulate underground wells used for long-term storage of waste carbon dioxide captured from industrial sources such as coal-fired ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.