Flood death toll worsens in India's Assam

July 6, 2017
An Indian vendor pushes a bicycle carrying his wares through floodwaters in Balimukh Ashigarh village in Morigoan district, in I
An Indian vendor pushes a bicycle carrying his wares through floodwaters in Balimukh Ashigarh village in Morigoan district, in India's northeastern state of Assam, in early July

The death toll from worsening monsoon floods in India's Assam state has hit 18 with hundreds of thousands in makeshift camps and no letup in the deluge, officials said Thursday.

"Monsoons are still ongoing. There are fresh developments every hour," Rajib Prakash Barua, a senior Assam State Disaster Management Authority official, told AFP as he confirmed the latest death on Wednesday.

The 18 people have died since the monsoons started in the northeastern state in April, said Barua, speaking from the state's main city Guwahati.

"One person died yesterday, taking the overall in the last week to five. Most people died either because of flooding or electrocution," he added.

Officials say about 395,000 people have so far been affected in 863 villages across Assam's 15 districts.

Many people have moved to makeshift camps set up by authorities on higher ground.

Jorhat and Sonitpur, around 190 miles and 120 miles from Guwahati, are among the worst affected districts in the state. More storms were predicted for Friday and coming days.

An Indian one-horned rhinoceros and calf wade through flood waters at a submerged area of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Ind
An Indian one-horned rhinoceros and calf wade through flood waters at a submerged area of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in India's northeastern Assam state on July 5, 2017

