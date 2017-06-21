Help us find out what our possibly habitable exoplanet neighbour is actually like

June 26, 2017 by Martin Archer, The Conversation
Help us find out what our possibly habitable exoplanet neighbour is actually like
Artist’s impression of Proxima Centauri b. ESO/M. Credit: Kornmesser, CC BY-SA

There was a lot of excitement when Proxima b was discovered – a potentially habitable exoplanet around our nearest neighbour star, Proxima Centauri. Located a mere 4.24 light years away, we may actually be able to send tiny robots there in the next few decades. And now you can help lead the way.

While a lot of work has been done to try to figure out what this world might be like, the follow up campaign of observations is only now getting under way. Excitingly, you can be a part of it.

The original discovery of Proxima b in 2016 came from a campaign led by my colleagues, called Pale Red Dot. This used the High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS), an instrument on the European Southern Observatory's 3.6-metre La Silla telescope, for 60 days in early 2016. This measured the "spectrum" of light (the breakdown of light by colour or equivalently frequency) emitted from Proxima Centauri, allowing astronomers to look for small changes in the frequencies of its features due to the star's motion. An oscillation in that star's motion can reveal the gravitational tug of an orbiting planet on its star.

The new campaign, called Red Dots, will take 90 more days of data from Proxima Centauri and two other nearby : Barnard's Star and Ross 154. By gathering more data the team hope to find out more about Proxima b, greatly improving the accuracy of our measurements so far. While we know it lies in the star's habitable zone, where liquid water could be present on the planet's surface (and hence life could exist), we don't know very much about the shape of the planet's orbit, for instance.

Help us find out what our possibly habitable exoplanet neighbour is actually like
A view of the southern skies with images of the stars Proxima Centauri (lower-right) and the double star Alpha Centauri AB (lower-left) from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: Y. Beletsky (LCO)/ESO/ESA/NASA/M. Zamani

All we can say at the moment is that it could be anywhere between being perfectly circular to as elliptical as Pluto's journey around the sun. This small detail may have great consequences for whether the planet is "tidally locked" to the star – meaning one side always facing the star in perpetual day and the other in unending darkness. This obviously has a huge impact on surface temperatures. These details will be especially important if there is an atmosphere and oceans. However, it will take space telescopes, such as the planned James Webb Space Telescope, or much larger ground-based telescopes, like the upcoming instruments on the Very Large Telescope, to answer these questions with actual observations.

More neighbours?

The new campaign may also find brother or sister to Proxima b. This isn't just a pipe dream, the data collected so far shows some evidence towards at least another planet possibly being present. Indeed, the calculations suggest we can't rule out several additional Earth-like planets or planets that are similar to Earth but bigger, as these wouldn't destabilise Proxima b's orbit.

The video will load shortly

Any cousins to Proxima b around the other two stars being observed will really push our ability to detect exoplanets around such small, dim and variable stars known as red dwarfs. Barnard's Star rotates very rapidly, about once every three days, and Ross 154 is much more active than Proxima Centauri. Both of these features will add to the complications of correctly identifying planets as there will be many spurious effects which could show up in the data.

So where do you come in? Well there are two ways you can get involved. All the data is being made available almost as soon as it comes in – so there's the opportunity for you to try and answer some of these outstanding questions yourself. Using the toolkits provided, you can search for signals in the data corresponding to potential planets and make fits to find out their properties. Alternatively, if you operate your own telescope there's a chance to contribute your own Proxima Centauri data throughout the campaign by proposing and taking measurements of the star and uploading them to the Red Dots website.

But if those sound like a bit too much effort, Red Dots will simply allow you to see the science as it happens rather than just hearing about the results at the end. Given the excitement that I got to witness behind the scenes throughout the Pale Red Dot campaign, I think it's great that you can be a part of this new one.

Explore further: Assist astronomers' new hunt for Earth-like planets

Related Stories

Assist astronomers' new hunt for Earth-like planets

June 21, 2017

Last year an international team of astronomers led by Dr Guillem Anglada-Escudé, of Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), discovered a planet around the closest star to our Sun, Proxima Centauri. Details of the observing ...

The space weather forecast for Proxima Centauri B

April 3, 2017

Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Earth (only 4.28 light-years away) is getting a lot of attention these days. It hosts a planet, Proxima Cen b, whose mass is about 1.3 Earth-mass (though it could be larger, depending ...

Rocky planet found orbiting habitable zone of nearest star

August 24, 2016

An international team of astronomers including Carnegie's Paul Butler has found clear evidence of a planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. The new world, designated Proxima b, orbits its cool ...

Image: Hubble's best image of Alpha Centauri A and B

September 2, 2016

The closest star system to the Earth is the famous Alpha Centauri group. Located in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur), at a distance of 4.3 light-years, this system is made up of the binary formed by the stars ...

Recommended for you

Dutch scientists fete rare meteorite find

June 26, 2017

Dutch scientists on Monday celebrated the discovery of only the sixth meteorite found in recent history in The Netherlands, which at 4.5-billion years old may hold clues to the birth of our solar system.

Artificial brain helps Gaia catch speeding stars

June 26, 2017

With the help of software that mimics a human brain, ESA's Gaia satellite spotted six stars zipping at high speed from the centre of our galaxy to its outskirts. This could provide key information about some of the most obscure ...

The shapes of galaxies

June 26, 2017

Since Edwin Hubble proposed his galaxy classification scheme in 1926, numerous studies have investigated the physical mechanisms responsible for the shapes of spiral and elliptical galaxies. Because the processes are complex, ...

Mars rover Opportunity on walkabout near rim

June 23, 2017

NASA's senior Mars rover, Opportunity, is examining rocks at the edge of Endeavour Crater for signs that they may have been either transported by a flood or eroded in place by wind.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.