Comet V2 Johnson takes center stage

May 19, 2017 by David Dickinson, Universe Today
Comet V2 Johnson takes center stage
Comet V2 Johnson from February 21st, 2017. Credit: John Purvis

Had your fill of binocular comets? Turns out, 2017 may have saved the best for last. The past few months has seen a steady stream of dirty snowball visitations to the inner solar system, both short term periodic and long term hyperbolic. First, let's run through the cometary roll call for the first part of the year: There's 41P Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresák, 2P/Encke, 45P Honda-Markov-Padjudašáková, C/2015 ER61 PanSTARRS and finally, the latecomer to the party, C/2017 E4 Lovejoy.

Next up is a comet with a much easier to pronounce (and type) name, at least to the English-speaking tongue: C/2015 V2 Johnson.

It would seem that we're getting a year's worth of binocular comets right up front in the very first half.

Discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey by astronomer Jess Johnson on the night of November 3rd 2015 while it was still 6.17 astronomical units (AU) distant at +17th , Comet V2 Johnson is currently well-placed for mid-latitude northern hemisphere viewers after dusk. Currently shining at magnitude +8 as it glides through the umlaut-adorned constellation Boötes the Herdsman, Comet V2 Johnson is expected to top out at magnitude +6 in late June, post-perihelion.

Part of what's making Comet V2 Johnson favorable is its orbit. With a high inclination of 50 degrees relative to the ecliptic, it's headed down through high northern declinations for a perihelion just outside of Mars' orbit on June 12th. Though Mars is on the opposite side of the sun this summer, we're luckily on the correct side of the sun to enjoy the cometary view. Comet V2 Johnson passed opposition a few weeks ago on April 28th, and will become an exclusively southern hemisphere object in late July as it continues the plunge southward.

Comet V2 Johnson takes center stage
The path of Comet C/2015 V2 Johnson through the inner solar system. Credit: NASA/JPL

This is likely Comet V2 Johnson's first and only journey through the inner solar system, as it's on an open ended, hyperbolic orbit and is likely slated to be ejected from the solar system after its brief summer fling with the sun.

This week sees Comet V2 Johnson 40 degrees above the eastern horizon in Boötes as seen from latitude 30 degrees north, one hour after sunset. The view reaches its climax on June 6th near the comet's closest approach to the Earth, with a maximum elevation of 63 degrees from latitude 30 degrees north, one hour after sunset.

The comet also sits just 5 degrees from the bright -0.05 magnitude star Arcturus on June 6th, providing a good guidepost to find the fuzzball comet. July sees the comet cross the ecliptic plane through Virgo, then head southward through Hydra and Centaurus. Another interesting pass occurs on the night of July 3rd, when the moon just misses occulting the comet.

Comet V2 Johnson takes center stage
The path of Comet V2 Johnson as seen from latitude 30 degrees north, 45 minutes after sunset from mid-May to late June. The constellation positions are for the beginning date. Credit: Starry Night

Here are some key dates with destiny for Comet V2 Johnson through August 1st. Unless otherwise noted, all passes are less than one degree (two Full moon diameters) away:

  • May 19th: passes near +3.4 magnitude Delta Bootis.
  • June 5th: Closest approach to the Earth at 0.812 AU distant.
  • June 12th: Perihelion 1.64 AU from the sun.
  • June 15th: Crosses into the constellation Virgo.
  • June 21st: Crosses the celestial equator southward.
  • June 26th: Passes near the +4 magnitude star Syrma.
  • July 1st: Passes near (30″!) the +4.2 magnitude star Kappa Virginis
  • July 3rd: The waning gibbous moon passes two degrees north of the comet.
  • July 5th: Crosses the ecliptic southward.
  • July 17th: Crosses into the constellation Hydra.
  • July 22nd: Passes 2.5 degrees from the +3.3 magnitude star Pi Hydrae.
  • July 28th: Crosses into the constellation Centaurus.

Binoculars and a good finder chart are your friends hunting down a comet like V2 Johnson. We like to start our search from a nearby bright star, then slowly sweep the field with our trusty Canon 15×45 image-stabilized binoculars (hard to believe, we've had this amazing piece of astro-tech in our observing arsenal for nearly two decades now. They're so handy, picking up a pair of "old-tech" none stabilized binocs feels weird now!). An +8th magnitude comet will look like a fuzzy globular cluster which stubbornly refuses to resolve when focused. A wide-field DSLR shot should also tease V2 Johnson out of the background.

Comet V2 Johnson takes center stage
Comet V2 Johnson vs Kappa Virginis and the Moon on July 3rd. Note: the graphic is a (very) idealized version of the comet! Credit: Starry Night

The next week is also ideal for evening -hunting for another reason, as the New moon (also marking the start of the Islamic month of Ramadan) occurs on May 25th, after which, the light-polluting moon will begin to hamper evening observations.

It's strange to think, there are no bright comets on tap for the remainder of 2017 after V2 Johnson, though that will likely change as the year wears on.

In the meantime, be sure to check out Comet V2 Johnson, as it makes its lonesome solitary passage through the inner solar system.

Explore further: Comet U1 NEOWISE—a possible binocular comet?

Related Stories

Comet U1 NEOWISE—a possible binocular comet?

December 28, 2016

Well, it looks like we'll close out 2016 without a great 'Comet of the Century.' One of the final discoveries of the year did, however, grab our attention, and may present a challenging target through early 2017: Comet U1 ...

Prospects for Q1 PanSTARRS & G2 MASTER comets

May 8, 2015

Did you catch the performance of Comet C/2014 Q2 Lovejoy earlier this year? Every year provides a few sure bets and surprises when it comes to binocular comets, and while we may still be long overdue for the next truly 'Great ...

Comet C/2013 US10 Catalina

June 18, 2015

Live in (or planning on visiting) the southern hemisphere soon? A first time visitor to the inner solar system is ready to put on the first of a two part act starting this month, as Comet C/2013 US10 Catalina breaks +10th ...

Comet US10 Catalina—the final act

January 13, 2016

Have you seen it? 2016 has kicked off with a fine apparition of a binocular comet: C/2013 US10 Catalina. We've been following this icy visitor to the inner solar system the first few mornings of the year, a welcome addition ...

Catch this season's 'other' comet—S2 PanSTARRS

December 16, 2015

Now is the time to catch binocular Comet C/2014 S2 PanSTARRS, as it tops +8 magnitude ahead of predictions this month and crosses circumpolar northern skies. Will this Christmas comet stay bright post-perihelion, rivaling ...

Recommended for you

Hubble spots moon around third largest dwarf planet

May 18, 2017

The combined power of three space observatories, including NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, has helped astronomers uncover a moon orbiting the third largest dwarf planet, catalogued as 2007 OR10. The pair resides in the frigid ...

NASA mission uncovers a dance of electrons in space

May 18, 2017

You can't see them, but swarms of electrons are buzzing through the magnetic environment—the magnetosphere—around Earth. The electrons spiral and dive around the planet in a complex dance dictated by the magnetic and ...

ALMA eyes icy ring around young planetary system

May 18, 2017

An international team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has made the first complete millimeter-wavelength image of the ring of dusty debris surrounding the young star Fomalhaut. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.