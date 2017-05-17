China, Japan extract combustible ice from seafloor

May 19, 2017

Commercial development of the globe's vast reserves of a frozen fossil fuel known as combustible ice has moved closer to reality after Japan and China successfully extracted the material from the seafloor.

Combustible ice is a frozen mixture of water and natural gas, technically known as .

It's believed to comprise one of the world's most abundant and has been found beneath seafloors, Arctic permafrost and Antarctic ice.

The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the fuel was successfully mined from beneath the South China Sea on Thursday. A drilling crew in Japan reported a similar successful operation May 4 along the Shima Peninsula.

But experts say large-scale production remains many years away and if not done properly could flood the atmosphere with climate-changing greenhouse gases.

Explore further: China looks to 'combustible ice' as a fuel source

Related Stories

China looks to 'combustible ice' as a fuel source

March 12, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Buried below the tundra of China’s Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is a type of frozen natural gas containing methane and ice crystals that could supply energy to China for 90 years. China discovered the large reserve ...

Japan extracts 'fire ice' gas from seabed

March 12, 2013

Japan said Tuesday it had successfully extracted methane hydrate, known as "fire ice", from its seabed, possibly unlocking many years' worth of gas for the resource-starved country.

Early warnings of an out-of-control climate

April 17, 2017

Global warming is edging perilously close to out-of-control, according to a growing number of scientific reports from round the planet, a leading science writer has warned.

Arctic gas hydrate: Vast energy resource or climate threat?

September 30, 2013

Arctic gas hydrate is a fossil resource mainly consisting of methane. It may represent a larger energy supply than all other oil and gas resources put together. But what is the potential impact of gas hydrate on climate change ...

Recommended for you

China, Japan extract combustible ice from seafloor

May 19, 2017

Commercial development of the globe's vast reserves of a frozen fossil fuel known as combustible ice has moved closer to reality after Japan and China successfully extracted the material from the seafloor.

Scientists look to skies to improve tsunami detection

May 18, 2017

A team of scientists from Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, has developed a new approach to assist in the ongoing development of timely tsunami detection systems, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.