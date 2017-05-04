Bangladesh coal plant could cause 6,000 early deaths: Greenpeace

May 5, 2017
Boats are seen at sunset in the Sunderbans in Khulna, some 350 kms southwest of Dhaka. The UN has warned that a coal power plant
Boats are seen at sunset in the Sunderbans in Khulna, some 350 kms southwest of Dhaka. The UN has warned that a coal power plant would "irreversibly damage" the pristine forest, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997

A giant coal-fired power plant approved by Bangladesh could drastically worsen air pollution for millions and cause the early deaths of 6,000 people over its lifetime, Greenpeace said Friday.

Bangladesh is constructing the 1,320-megawatt power plant on the edge of the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, despite warnings the controversial project threatens the and human health.

The United Nations has already urged Bangladesh to halt construction, warning it poses an unacceptable risk to the UNESCO-protected mangroves that provide a barrier against deadly storm surges and cyclones.

But in a new report Greenpeace warned emissions from the plant represented one of the single largest threats to air quality for millions living across Bangladesh and as far as neighbouring India.

"Over its operational lifetime, the plant's emissions will increase the risk of stroke, lung cancer, heart and respiratory diseases in adults, as well as respiratory symptoms in children," stated the report released Friday.

"People in Dhaka and Calcutta (India), particularly children and the elderly, would also be harmed. Even if Bangladesh currently had zero , the plant alone would cause the premature deaths of 6,000 people, and low birth weights of 24,000 babies."

The plant at Rampal in Bangladesh's south-west could also deposit enough mercury to render fish unsafe to eat for millions living across the Bay of Bengal, and devastate the of the Sundarbans.

The plant—a joint project by India and Bangladesh—would be powered by nearly five million tons of coal shipped every year along the mangroves' fragile waterways, a natural habitat for endangered Bengal tigers and rare Irrawaddy dolphins.

Scheduled to open in 2018, the plant is projected to discharge nearly 125,000 cubic metres of chemically-tainted water every day into nearby water catchments, Greenpeace said.

The UN warned in October that the plant would "irreversibly damage" the pristine forest, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.

The dense mangroves provide a buffer against violent weather roaring into the delta, which has killed thousands living in impoverished coastal villages and islands in recent years.

There was no immediate comment from Bangladeshi authorities or the joint-venture company bankrolling the $1.7-billion plant.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has defended the project and rejected concerns about its impact as politically motivated.

The project has galvanised street protests in Bangladesh, with campaigners calling for the plant to be scrapped or relocated.

Explore further: UNESCO urges Bangladesh to scrap Sundarbans plant

Related Stories

UNESCO urges Bangladesh to scrap Sundarbans plant

October 19, 2016

The United Nations has urged Bangladesh to halt construction of a huge coal-fired power plant near the Sundarbans, warning of a serious threat to the delicate ecosystem of the world's largest mangrove forest.

UNESCO urges halt to plan for Bangladesh coal plant in delta

October 20, 2016

The U.N. agency devoted to preserving world heritage has joined environmental groups urging Bangladesh to halt plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. UNESCO says ...

Bangladesh bans ships in rare dolphin sanctuaries

March 21, 2016

Bangladesh on Monday banned boats from sailing through a key southwestern river after a ship loaded with coal capsized, threatening the sanctuaries of rare dolphins in the world's largest mangrove forest.

UN sends team to clean up Bangladesh oil spill

December 18, 2014

The United Nations said Thursday it has sent a team of international experts to Bangladesh to help clean up the world's largest mangrove forest, more than a week after it was hit by a huge oil spill.

Recommended for you

Snow in Hawai'i: What does the future hold?

May 4, 2017

Daydreams of the tropical paradise of Hawai'i rarely include snow in the imagery, but nearly every year, a beautiful white blanket covers the highest peaks in the state for at least a few days. However, systematic observations ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.