Silver circuits on foil allow curved touchscreens

April 11, 2017
Silver circuits on foil allow curved touchscreens
Photochemical Metallization allows conductor paths on flexible foils as well as on stretchable silicone. Credit: Gabi Klein, INM

Microscopically fine conductor paths are required on the surfaces of smartphone touchscreens. At the edges of the appliances, these microscopic circuit paths come together to form larger connective pads. Until now, these different conductive paths had to be manufactured in several steps in time-consuming processes. With photochemical metallization, this is now possible in one single step on flexible substrates. The process has several benefits: It is fast, flexible, variable in size, inexpensive and environmentally friendly. Additional process steps for post-treatment are not necessary.

For the new process, the foils are coated with a photoactive layer of . "After that, we apply a colorless, UV-stable silver compound," Peter William de Oliveira, head of optical materials, explains. By irradiation of this sequence of layers, the silver compound disintegrates on the photoactive layer and the silver ions are reduced to form metallic, electrically conductive silver. In this way, paths of varying sizes down to the smallest size of a thousandth of a millimeter can be achieved.

This basic principle allows conductive paths to be created individually. "There are different possibilities we can use depending on the requirements: Writing conductive paths using UV lasers is particularly suitable for the initial customized prototype manufacture and testing a new design of the conductive path. However, for mass production, this method is too time-consuming," de Oliveira explains.

The researchers are currently developing a refined method using transparent stamps. "These stamps push out the silver compound mechanically; conductive paths then only occur where there is still compound," de Oliveira said. Since the stamps are made of a soft plastic, they can be arranged on a roll. Because they are transparent, researchers at INM are now working on embedding the UV source directly in the roll. "Thus, the initial steps for a roll-to-roll process would already have been taken," de Oliveira said. It would therefore be possible to manufacture conductive path structures of various sizes on foils on a large scale.

Explore further: Photochemical metallization allows the manufacture of touchscreens in a single step

Related Stories

Recommended for you

New version of Vantablack coating even blacker than original

April 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—U.K.-based Surrey Nanosystems has announced that it has improved on the original Vertically Aligned Nanotube Array BLACK (Vantablack coating) which the company claimed to be the blackest material ever made. The ...

Graphene coating that changes color when deformed or cracked

April 10, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research in Germany has developed a graphene coating that changes color when deformed or cracked. In their paper published in the journal Material Horizons, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.