Scientists unravel effect of ENSO and Atlantic multidecadal oscillation on the East Asian winter monsoon

April 6, 2017
Scientists unravel effect of ENSO and Atlantic multidecadal oscillation on the East Asian winter monsoon
Conditional composite maps of winter SAT for (a) warm AMO + warm ENSO-like SSTA, (b) warm AMO + cold ENSO-like SSTA, (c) cold AMO + warm ENSO-like SSTA, and (d) cold AMO + cold ENSO-like SSTA, using the CRU TS3.2 dataset. Light, medium, and dark shading indicate the 90%, 95%, and 99% confidence levels, respectively. Credit: Hao and He, 2017

Past studies have indicated that the Atlantic Ocean acts as a pacemaker for the Pacific sea surface temperature (SST) mean state and variability. The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) could modulate the variability of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) by changing the Walker circulation, wave trains, storm track and surface winds. Both the ENSO and PDO are closely related to the East Asian winter monsoon (EAWM). Thus, it is reasonable to speculate that the AMO may modulate the Pacific SST-EAWM relationship, but exactly how remains unclear.

Based on the observations and models' simulation, Drs. HAO Xin and HE Shengping (from Nansen-Zhu International Research Centre, Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences) found that the out-of- relationship between the variations in ENSO-like mode and the EAWM was significantly intensified when the AMO and ENSO-like SST anomalies are in phase.

"We found that the winter climate over East Asia was statistically significantly warmer than normal when the ENSO-like mode and AMO were positively in phase. In such cases, the Siberian high was significantly weakened and anomalous anticyclones emerged over the western North Pacific," said Dr. HAO, "The reverse patterns occurred when the ENSO-like mode and AMO both were in negative phase. In contrast, when the ENSO-like and AMO were out of phase, the anomalies related to the EAWM tended to exhibit relatively weaker features." Their results suggested that the phase of AMO should be taken into account in the prediction of the EAWM-related climate based on the ENSO variability.

The study was published in Journal of Climate.

Explore further: Why has the El Nino-Southern Oscillation been more difficult to predict since 2000?

More information: Xin Hao et al, Combined Effect of ENSO-Like and Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation SSTAs on the Interannual Variability of the East Asian Winter Monsoon, Journal of Climate (2017). DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-16-0118.1

Related Stories

Review: El Nino Southern Oscillation has effects on skin

November 18, 2015

(HealthDay)—The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate phenomenon impacts skin and skin-related disease, according to a review published in the December issue of the International Journal of Dermatology.

Atmospheric variability and surface temperatures

September 23, 2016

This paper investigates the impact that the four principal patterns of Southern Hemisphere (SH) atmospheric circulation variability have on Antarctic surface air temperature (SAT): 1) the southern baroclinic annular mode ...

Dueling climate cycles may increase sea level swings

March 15, 2016

The tropical Pacific Ocean isn't flat like a pond. Instead, it regularly has a high side and a low side. Natural cycles such as El Niño and La Niña events cause this sea level seesaw to tip back and forth, with the ocean ...

La Nina caused global sea level drop

October 29, 2012

The 2011 La Niña was so strong that it caused global mean sea level to drop by 5 millimeters (0.2 inches), a new study shows. Since the early 1990s, sea level has been rising by about 3 millimeters (0.1 inches) per year, ...

Ocean Bridge Links Climate In Mid-Latitudes And Tropics

January 22, 2008

It's no surprise when a tropical El Niño brings wet storms to the U.S. Southwest; now researchers are finding that the relationship may be two-way, with atmospheric variability outside of the tropics impacting the formation ...

Recommended for you

Scientists show how species diversity can pay dividends

April 6, 2017

For decades, conservationists have focused on the possible costs of extinction: the effects on a lost species' predators, prey and environment, or the effects on people who can no longer use the species for food or clothing. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.