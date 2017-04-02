Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting

April 3, 2017 by Seth Borenstein
Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey and Matthew Kennedy, the Stein glacier in Switzerland in 2015. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (Matthew Kennedy/Earth Vision Institute via AP)

Over the past decade, scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want others to see how a warming planet is melting masses of ice in a series of before-and-after photos.

In the Geological Society of America's GSA Today journal , a group of ice researchers and a photographer-filmmaker published pictures showing how much five of the world's glaciers have thinned.

"There is something fundamentally compelling about the approach they take. For all our emphasis on models and math, seeing is still believing," said University of Colorado ice scientist Ted Scambos, who wasn't part of the team.

Under natural conditions, glaciers at times melt and retreat while others grow and advance. But measurements from Earth's 5,200 glaciers show warming temperatures have increased the number of melting and the speed of glacial retreat, according to the study. Scientists primarily blame man-made global warming from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

"There is something that touches the heart more profoundly when you see it in pictures than when you see it in maps or reports or graphs," said photographer James Balog, who founded the nonprofit Earth Vision Institute . "It certainly brings it alive."

Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey, the Mendenhall glacier outside of Juneau, Alaska in 2015. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey via AP)

ICELAND

The Solheimajokull glacier has shriveled by about 2,050 (625 meters) between 2007 and 2015.

ALASKA

The forward edge of the Mendenhall glacier outside of Juneau has receded about 1,800 feet (550 meters) between 2007 and 2015.

Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey, the Mendenhall glacier outside of Juneau, Alaska in 2007. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey via AP)

SWITZERLAND

The Stein glacier has shrunk about 1,800 feet (550 meters) between 2006 and 2015.

SWITZERLAND

The Trift glacier has retreated nearly three quarters of a mile (1.17 kilometers) between 2006 and 2015.

Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey, he Solheimajokull glacier in 2007. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey via AP)

PERU

Ohio State ice scientist Lonnie Thompson has visited the Qori Kalis glacier since 1974. Between 1978 and 2016, it has shriveled 3,740 feet (1.14 kilometers). Thompson described his regular expeditions to the Peruvian glacier "like visiting a terminally ill family member."

Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey, the Solheimajokull glacier in 2015. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey via AP)

Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey, the Trift glacier in Switzerland in 2006. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey via AP)
Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey, the Stein glacier in Switzerland in 2006. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey via AP)
Then and now: How glaciers around the world are melting
In this photo provided by James Balog/Extreme Ice Survey and Matthew Kennedy, the Trift glacier in Switzerland in 2015. Over the past decade or so scientists and photographers keep returning to the world's glaciers, watching them shrink with each visit. Now they want other people to see what haunts them in a series of before and after photos. (Matthew Kennedy/Earth Vision Institute via AP)

Explore further: Photographer captures world's glacier melt over decade

Related Stories

NASA releases new, detailed Greenland glacier data

December 22, 2016

NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission has released preliminary data on the heights of Greenland coastal glaciers from its first airborne campaign in March 2016. The new data show the dramatic increase in coverage ...

Recommended for you

Surge in coal pollution led to smaller newborns: study

April 3, 2017

In fresh evidence about the dangers of coal pollution, a scientist on Monday said a switch to coal-fired power in a southern US state after a nuclear accident in 1979 led to a sharp fall in birthweight, a benchmark of health.

Early climate 'payback' with higher emission reductions

April 3, 2017

Climate scientists at the Met Office Hadley Centre have shown that the early mitigation needed to limit eventual warming below potentially dangerous levels has a climate 'payback' much earlier than previously thought.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.