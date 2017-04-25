British government loses court case over air pollution plans

April 27, 2017
Britain's government has lost a court battle to delay its plans to tackle air pollution
Britain's government has lost a court battle to delay its plans to tackle air pollution

Britain's government must publish proposals to tackle air pollution months earlier than it wanted, a top court ruled Thursday, saying the plans cannot be delayed until after June's general election.

Moves to address illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution—largely caused by diesel emissions—must be unveiled by May 9, a High Court judge said, drawing praise from campaigners.

"We're delighted with today's decision. We have said that this is a public health issue and not a political issue," Anna Heslop, clean air lawyer for ClientEarth, which brought the case against the , told AFP.

Environmental pressure group Greenpeace also welcomed the verdict, saying the had "called out the government on its underhand dodging of the crisis".

But lawyers representing the government maintained that such publication would drop a "controversial bomb" as voters head to the polls for the election called by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The High Court had initially demanded the government publish its plan by April 24, but ministers applied to the courts for the release to be postponed until September 15, due to the June poll.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said on Thursday that the government "will consider the judgement and decide what to do next".

Air pollution contributes to the deaths of more than 40,000 people per year in Britain, according to official figures, with a particular problem.

Explore further: UK govt loses High Court case on air pollution

Related Stories

Polluted London sets its sights on cars

April 9, 2017

Gone are the days of London's "pea souper" smogs, but like many European cities, the British capital is once again being choked by pollution—and has road traffic firmly in its sights.

London to tax old cars to combat air pollution

February 17, 2017

Motorists in London who own old polluting vehicles are to be hit with a new charge from October, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday, two days after the EU ordered Britain to cut air pollution.

China firm fined for pollution in landmark case

July 21, 2016

A Chinese environmental group has won a landmark public interest lawsuit against a glass manufacturer, with the firm fined more than $3 million for excessive pollution, a court said.

Recommended for you

El Nino and the end of the global warming hiatus

April 27, 2017

A new climate model developed by Yale scientists puts the "global warming hiatus" into a broader historical context and offers a new method for predicting global mean temperature.

Vinegar offers hope in Barrier Reef starfish battle

April 27, 2017

Coral-munching crown-of-thorns starfish can be safely killed by common household vinegar, scientists revealed Thursday in a discovery that offers hope for Australia's struggling Great Barrier Reef.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.