For microbes fighting viruses, a fast response means a better defense

March 29, 2017
CRISPR
CRISPR (= Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) + DNA fragment, E.Coli. Credit: Mulepati, S., Bailey, S.; Astrojan/Wikipedia/ CC BY 3.0

In battles between germs, the opening shot is often an injection. A virus, intent on infecting a microbe, punctures the cell's protective wall and inserts its own genetic code. New research from The Rockefeller University reveals how microbes act quickly to fend off the incoming threat using CRISPR, a bacterial immune system that also serves as a powerful tool for editing genomes.

The discovery, described in Nature on March 29, answers a long-standing question as to how CRISPR works.

Scientists already knew the basics: When a bacterial cell is invaded by viral DNA, its CRISPR captures snippets of it and catalogs those DNA pieces. Should the same show up again, the system will quickly recognize it.

"For about a decade, we've known that CRISPR works by acquiring pieces of viral DNA, but it's been a mystery exactly when this key step in CRISPR immunity occurs during an ," says Luciano A. Marraffini, head of the Laboratory of Bacteriology, who studies CRISPR systems in their native bacteria.

Experiments in his lab revealed that CRISPR springs into action early on, when the virus is injecting itself into the cell.

Choosy CRISPR

To pinpoint the timing, the research team designed an experiment to stop the viral life cycle at different points. Joshua W. Modell, a postdoc, and Wenyan Jiang, a graduate student, then examined the CRISPR systems to see when and how they acquired spacers from the virus.

Just any DNA won't do for CRISPR; previous research has shown it favors spacers from the loose ends of DNA. This preference narrows the options, since viral DNA takes linear form only during certain points in the infection; the rest of the time its two ends stick together, creating a circle.

The team halted the infection at three points. But regardless of when they stopped it, CRISPR continued to acquire spacers, indicating it picks them up at the beginning, around when the virus injects its genome—as a strand—into the cell.

An early defense

This timing matters. By taking spacers from the first part of the virus to enter the cell, CRISPR ensures it will attack the virus as soon as it shows up next time. When the researchers altered CRISPR systems to contain spacers that matched sequences at the end of the , the last part to be injected, the microbes struggled to proliferate.

"It turns out that the CRISPR system is very clever," says Modell. "It takes advantage of a nuance of the viral infection cycle to halt an infection as early as possible."

Explore further: A molecular on/off switch for CRISPR

More information: Joshua W. Modell et al, CRISPR–Cas systems exploit viral DNA injection to establish and maintain adaptive immunity, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature21719

Related Stories

A molecular on/off switch for CRISPR

March 28, 2017

Picture bacteria and viruses locked in an arms race. For many bacteria, one line of defense against viral infection is a sophisticated RNA-guided "immune system" called CRISPR-Cas. At the center of this system is a surveillance ...

Virus-cutting enzyme helps bacteria remember a threat

February 20, 2015

Bacteria may not have brains, but they do have memories, at least when it comes to viruses that attack them. Many bacteria have a molecular immune system which allows these microbes to capture and retain pieces of viral DNA ...

Recommended for you

Researchers identify genes that give cannabis its flavor

March 29, 2017

UBC scientists have scanned the genome of cannabis plants to find the genes responsible for giving various strains their lemony, skunky or earthy flavors, an important step for the budding legal cannabis industry.

A bird's blind spot plays an important role in its vision

March 29, 2017

The width of a bird's visual binocular field is partially determined by the size of the blind area in front of its head, according to a study published March 29, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Luke Tyrrell and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.