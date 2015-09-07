Chicago tries to learn from New York crime fighting success

March 8, 2017 by Don Babwin And Colleen Long

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has visited New York to learn how it achieved long term success in reducing violent crime.

The ideas he returned with are aimed at increasing community trust in police rather than launching a major crackdown.

Johnson wants to use technology to get Chicago police officers out of their squad cars. He also wants to put new cadets in neighborhoods to walk the streets and talk to locals.

The early results from testing the technology idea have been encouraging, with crime reductions over the last month in two neighborhoods plagued by violence.

But solving Chicago's crime problem is tough. The number of homicides surged to the highest in nearly two decades last year while murders solved by fell to 26 percent.

Explore further: Could greenways reduce Chicago crime?

Related Stories

Could greenways reduce Chicago crime?

February 24, 2017

An in-depth study of Chicago neighborhoods in 2011 and 2015 suggests that parks and greenways could play a role in reducing crime. During that time, crime of all types decreased at a faster rate in neighborhoods along Chicago's ...

Recommended for you

Aboriginal hair shows 50,000 years connection to country

March 8, 2017

DNA in hair samples collected from Aboriginal people across Australia in the early to mid-1900s has revealed that populations have been continuously present in the same regions for up to 50,000 years - soon after the peopling ...

Silk Road evolved as 'grass-routes' movement

March 8, 2017

Nearly 5,000 years ago, long before the vast east-west trade routes of the Great Silk Road were traversed by Marco Polo, the foundations for these trans-Asian interaction networks were being carved by nomads moving herds ...

Dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin'

March 8, 2017

Ancient DNA found in the dental plaque of Neandertals - our nearest extinct relative - has provided remarkable new insights into their behaviour, diet and evolutionary history, including their use of plant-based medicine ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.