Woman killed by flying debris as Storm Doris batters Britain

February 23, 2017
Women attempt to take a selfie amid strong winds on Westminster Bridge, London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

A woman has been killed by flying debris in central England as storm winds of more than 90 mph (145 kph) batter the United Kingdom.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says the woman suffered serious in Wolverhampton, 140 miles (225 km) northwest of London.

Rain, snow and from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed roads, canceled flights and halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London's main terminals. Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was canceled

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on the long-running soap opera "Coronation Street."

Weather agency the Met Office said a top wind speed of 94 mph (151 kph) was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

Winds are expected to ease later Thursday.

A plane is buffeted by the wind as it comes in to land at Leeds Bradford Airport as as flights were cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays as winds reached nearly 90mph when Storm Doris battered many part of Britain. Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

The scene in Wolverhampton city center after a woman died when she was hit by a piece of roof the "size of a coffee table" during strong winds, Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Matthew Cooper/PA via AP)
A traffic jam is seen during early morning snowfall, on the M80 near Falkirk, Scotland, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Snow-covered sheep are seen in a field near Broughton in the Scottish Borders, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Workmen clear a fallen tree after the tree-lined avenue was damaged in Storm Doris, at Dark Hedges in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. One of the beech trees that make up Dark Hedges, made famous by fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, has fallen victim to high winds that have battered Northern Ireland. (Steven McAuley/PA via AP)

