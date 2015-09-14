Data guru Hans Rosling dies at 68

February 8, 2017

Data guru Hans Rosling, a Swedish public health expert famous for combating scientific ignorance with catchy YouTube videos in his mission to promote a "fact-based world", has died at the age of 68, his foundation announced.

Rosling, who described himself as an "edutainer", was diagnosed with a year ago and passed away on Tuesday surrounded by his family in Uppsala, Sweden, the Gapminder foundation said.

A professor of international at Stockholm's Karolinska Institutet, in 2007 Rosling decided to "drop out" to devote his time to promoting "a fact-based world view by converting the international statistics into moving, interactive, understandable and enjoyable graphics".

Challenging misconceptions about "developing" countries and finding ways to make data interesting, Rosling came to international notice with a 2006 TED talk on "The best stats you've ever seen", which has been viewed more than 11 million times online.

In the talk Rosling says with results from one test on knowledge of global health he showed "Swedish top students know statistically significantly less about the world than the chimpanzees".

"In Hans Rosling's hands, data sings. Global trends in health and economics come to vivid life. And the big picture of global development—with some surprisingly good news—snaps into sharp focus," his TED biography says. "Even the most worldly and well-travelled among us will have their perspectives shifted by Hans Rosling".

Microsoft founder Bill Gates tweeted on his sadness at the death of Rosling, "a great friend, educator and true inspiration for our work".

The Trendalyzer data visualisation software developed by his foundation was bought by Google in 2007.

"Across the world, millions of people use our tools and share our vision of a fact-based worldview that everyone can understand," Gapminder said in a statement announcing his death.

"We know that many will be saddened by this message. Hans is no longer alive, but he will always be with us and his dream of a fact-based worldview, we will never let die!"

Explore further: Google routes World Bank data to fact seekers

Related Stories

Statistics can dispel global misconceptions, unveil truths

November 1, 2012

A few minutes before a recent lecture at Paine Hall, global health statistician Hans Rosling stood onstage, head down, and ran through his PowerPoint images. One showed the bespectacled Swede chest-deep in water. The caption ...

Stark warning emerges from science summit

February 21, 2012

A stark theme emerged from an annual scientific get-together in Vancouver: the world must be helped to believe in science again or it could be too late to save our planet.

Discovering common fungi

March 1, 2012

Fungi are among the most diverse and understudied organisms, so major evolutionary branches composed of hundreds of species are still being discovered.

Umbilical cord can save lives

May 14, 2012

(Medical Xpress) -- The umbilical cord is of great importance to the health of newborns, even after they’ve left the womb. If it is left in place for a while after birth, the risk of iron deficiency drops radically, ...

Recommended for you

Mobile phone and satellite data to map poverty

February 7, 2017

An international team has, for the first time, developed a way of combining anonymised data from mobile phones and satellite imagery data to create high resolution maps to measure poverty.

Spiny, armored slug reveals ancestry of molluscs

February 6, 2017

Scientists from the University of Bristol have uncovered a 480-million-year-old slug-like fossil in Morocco which sheds new light on the evolution of molluscs - a diverse group of invertebrates that includes clams, snails ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 2 hours ago
A great educator of the rich west on real world issues has passed on.
His washing machine talk at TED should be seen by everyone and in every school:-
https://www.youtu...nptxlCcw

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.