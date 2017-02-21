Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault receives 50,000 new deposits

February 23, 2017

Nearly 10 years after a "doomsday" seed vault opened on an Arctic island, some 50,000 new samples from seed collections around the world have been deposited in the world's largest repository built to safeguard against wars or natural disasters wiping out global food crops.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, the world's largest agricultural gene bank located on the Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, was built as a master backup to the world's other seed banks.

A research center that focuses on improving agriculture in dry zones—the first to retrieve its seed collection from the vault in 2015—on Wednesday returned some 15,000 specimens after multiplying and reconstituting them. The collections range from India to the Middle East, northern Africa and the Americas.

Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault'

October 19, 2015

In the first withdrawal from a "doomsday" seed vault in the Arctic, thousands of seeds that were originally kept in war-stricken Syria have been safely delivered to Morocco and Lebanon, officials said Monday.

Forest tree seeds stored in the Svalbard seed vault

February 26, 2015

A new method for the conservation of the genetic diversity of forest trees will see its launch on 26 February 2015, as forest tree seeds are for the first time stored in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the Spitsbergen Island, ...

Red hot chili peppers arrive in sub-zero Arctic Seed Vault

July 11, 2010

A new collection of some of North America's hottest foods—an eclectic range of New World chili peppers—were delivered to the cool Arctic Circle environs of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault this week, where their exotic ...

Probing Question: What is seed banking?

April 30, 2010

Nearly 1,000 kilometers north of Norway stands an impressive vault. Dug deep below the permafrost into solid rock, so far north that four months out of the year the sun doesn’t shine, the vault contains some of mankind's ...

