Europe cold front endangers 23,000 child migrants: UNICEF

January 20, 2017

More than 23,000 child refugees and migrants could risk respiratory infections, "even death from hypothermia," due to sub-freezing temperatures across Europe, warned the UN children's fund UNICEF on Friday.

"With no sign of a let-up in the extreme cold weather and storms sweeping Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, refugee and migrant children are threatened by respiratory and other serious illnesses—and even death from hypothermia," UNICEF said in a statement.

An estimated 23,700 migrant and refugee children, including infants and newborns, remain stranded in Greece and the Balkans, where temperatures in some parts have plunged below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit).

In Greece, especially the islands where thousands of refugees shelter in flimsy tents, some regions have experienced heavy snowfall for the first time in years.

"Infants and the very young generally have less body fat to insulate them against the cold, making them more susceptible to and potentially fatal viral and bacterial infections such as pneumonia and influenza," said Basil Rodriques, UNICEF Regional Health Advisor for Central and Eastern Europe, in a statement.

The total number of deaths across Europe from the frigid weather jumped to over 60 adults in just a few days, with many of the victims being migrants or homeless people.

Greece, which has more than 60,000 mainly Syrian refugees on its territory, has moved many migrants to prefabricated houses and heated tents.

But many of these shelters "are ill-equipped for winter, even as temperatures fall below freezing," UNICEF said.

Explore further: Europe's deep freeze claims new victims

Related Stories

Europe's deep freeze claims new victims

January 10, 2017

Sub-freezing temperatures across swathes of Europe have claimed almost 60 victims in recent days—notably in Poland, Romania and the Balkans—with migrants and the homeless among the most vulnerable, officials said on Tuesday.

Europe freeze death toll rises to 65

January 11, 2017

The death toll from the cold snap hitting parts of Europe rose to at least 65 on Wednesday as Bulgarian authorities reported seven fatalities.

Despite frigid weather, Mongolians protest worsening smog

December 26, 2016

Hundreds of Mongolians braved frigid weather Monday to stage a protest in the country's capital demanding that the government do more to address worsening air pollution that they fear is sickening their children and shortening ...

Debunking winter weather myths

January 16, 2017

(HealthDay)—A hot toddy may seem like a good way to stay toasty on a freezing day because it makes blood rush to your skin's surface. But drinking alcohol actually speeds heat loss, according to experts.

Recommended for you

Caves in central China show history of natural flood patterns

January 19, 2017

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have found that major flooding and large amounts of precipitation occur on 500-year cycles in central China. These findings shed light on the forecasting of future floods and improve ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.