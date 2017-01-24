January 24, 2017

China's birthrate rises after one-child policy loosened

China's birthrate rises after one-child policy loosened
In this photo taken Jan. 23, 2017, a man lifts a child up to lantern decorations setup ahead of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, China. China's National Health and Family Planning Commission said this week that 17.86 million children were born last year, an increase of 1.31 million from 2015. Nearly half of the children born were to couples who already had a child, the commission said. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The number of births in China has risen nearly 8 percent in the year after the government loosened its unpopular one-child policy.

China's National Health and Family Planning Commission said this week that 17.86 million children were born last year, an increase of 1.31 million from 2015. Nearly half of the children born were to couples who already had a child, the commission said.

China enacted its one-child policy in 1979 to control , enforced with fines and in some cases state-mandated abortions. But it now faces a rapidly aging workforce and the prospect of not having enough younger workers to support them.

It has gradually allowed more exemptions to the policy, such as allowing rural couples to have a second child if their first was a girl, before moving to let all married couples to have two children beginning in 2016.

The commission acknowledged that families remain reluctant to have a second child for financial reasons, with spiraling real estate costs and the intense demand for places in China's best schools driving many parents to high-priced private institutions.

An increase in births also places pressure on China's already strained health system for pregnant women. The commission said it would aim to train and hire 140,000 maternity health workers "in the coming years," according to state media reports.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: China's birthrate rises after one-child policy loosened (2017, January 24) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-china-birthrate-one-child-policy-loosened.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

China: No plan for couples to have as many kids as they want
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

11 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

16 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)