California singing in the rain

January 13, 2017
Los Angeles rescuers look for a drowning victim in the LA River as storms across the state dump rain and snow which could herald
Los Angeles rescuers look for a drowning victim in the LA River as storms across the state dump rain and snow which could herald the end of a punishing historic drought

A series of storms that have rolled across California in the past week dumping heavy rain and snow could herald the end of a punishing historic drought, officials said.

"Bye bye Drought. Don't let the door hit you on the way out," tweeted the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, which monitors parts of northern California, the area hardest hit by the storms.

According to the US Drought Monitor, all of northern California is now free of but much of the southern part of the state remains dry, with some 30 percent of the region still in extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

"In southern California, we've had the highest rainfall in at least five years and in northern California it's the highest rainfall in at least 10 years," said Tom Fisher, weather specialist for the National Weather Service.

"For example, if you go up to Santa Rosa, which is up in Sonoma County, normally they would have about three inches (7.5 centimeters) of rain for the month so far, and they've had 11 inches," Fisher said, adding that the same scenario was playing out across much of the state.

That's a far cry from a year ago, when practically all of California was reeling from a severe five-year drought that left empty, helped spark huge wildfires and led to severe water restrictions.

Authorities warned, however, that although nature was looking greener and the water reservoirs were filling up, it was still too early to cry victory.

The US Drought Monitor said northern California is out of drought conditions following a series of rain storms, but much of the
The US Drought Monitor said northern California is out of drought conditions following a series of rain storms, but much of the south remains in trouble

"California's goes through April, so we're not out of the woods yet," Fisher said.

Ted Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Department of Water Resources, said he was cautiously optimistic and stressed that the impact of the long drought could not be erased overnight.

"In California, we have a long history of changing weather conditions, in which for example we start with a very wet winter and end up extremely dry," he told AFP.

"This is a very large state and conditions are different in different areas."

The office of Governor Jerry Brown, who proclaimed a drought-related state of emergency in 2014, also said it was too soon to call the drought over.

"It's early in the water season and we know from experience that storms can cease," Nancy Vogel, spokeswoman for the California Natural Resources Agency, told AFP, speaking on behalf of Brown's office.

"The status of reservoirs, snowpack, and groundwater levels at the end of the rainy season will be part of the assessment of the governor's statewide drought emergency declaration."

Meanwhile meteorologists said that following the heavy rain that pounded the southern part of the state prompting flood warnings and landslides, the weather should clear up through next Wednesday when another storm system is expected to bring more downpours.

Explore further: Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought

Related Stories

California snowpack surveyed as indicator of drought

January 3, 2017

Surveyors will plunge poles into the Sierra Nevada snowpack near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, taking the season's first measurement by hand of the snow's water content as California flirts with a sixth year of drought.

California snowpack measures low, but big storms coming

January 4, 2017

The first manual survey this year of California's snowpack revealed Tuesday that it holds about half as much water as normal, casting a shadow on the state that's hoping to dodge a sixth straight year of drought, officials ...

Recommended for you

Microbes rule in 'knee-high tropical rainforests'

January 12, 2017

Rainforests on infertile wet soils support more than half of all plant species. Shrublands on infertile dry soils in southwestern Australia, jokingly called "knee-high tropical rainforests", support another 20 percent of ...

Experiment suggests silicon missing element in Earth's core

January 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from several institutions in Japan has conducted experiments with results that indicate that silicon is likely the missing element in Earth's core. The group gave a presentation outlining ...

Release of water shakes Pacific Plate at depth

January 11, 2017

Tonga is a seismologists' paradise, and not just because of the white-sand beaches. The subduction zone off the east coast of the archipelago racks up more intermediate-depth and deep earthquakes than any other subduction ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.