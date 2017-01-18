January 18, 2017

California finishes safety review of wells after blowout

by Brian Melley

A California natural gas storage facility where a blowout spewed methane for nearly four months has completed a safety review required to resume operations, though it might never return to full capacity, state officials said Tuesday.

The Southern California Gas Co. facility at Aliso Canyon has been crippled more than a year since the blowout discovered in October 2015 drove 8,000 families from their Los Angeles homes and led to mass complaints of nosebleeds, nausea, headaches and other maladies.

Fewer than a third of the 113 wells at the aging former oil field have passed rigorous inspections ordered after the blowout. The remaining ones have been taken out of service and must pass state-mandated tests within a year or be permanently sealed.

The state could sign off as soon as next month to allow use of the approved wells to store more gas, though the company would be restricted to about a third of the facility's , the Department of Conservation said.

While the facility has a of 83 billion cubic feet, the state has set a storage limit of 29 billion cubic feet—about double the amount of that remains in caverns more than a mile underground. The state said the maximum safe capacity is 65 billion cubic feet, far below the full capacity.

"At this point in time, there's no information that would indicate that returning to that whole capacity of the 83 billion cubic feet would ever be needed," said Edward Randolph of the California Public Utilities Commission.

SoCalGas did not respond specifically to questions about the reduced capacity, saying in a statement that it was reviewing the additional guidelines.

Aliso Canyon is the largest natural gas storage site in the West and is considered critical to the Los Angeles area for home heating and to power gas-fired electricity plants during energy spikes.

However, blackouts predicted without the facility in full operation have not occurred, and many nearby residents want it permanently shut down after enduring the stench, ailments and frustration after the blowout.

They can now have their say in public comments accepted until Feb. 6 and at hearings Feb. 1 and 2 in Woodland Hills.

State officials will decide whether to allow SoCalGas to resume storage operations after the public comment period.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: California finishes safety review of wells after blowout (2017, January 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-california-finishes-safety-wells-blowout.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California declares massive natural gas leak sealed
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)