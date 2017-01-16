Baby elephant rescued near Indonesian palm oil plantation

January 18, 2017
A baby elephant found last week next to a dead elephant without its tusk is being nursed back to health in an Indonesian conservation centre

A baby elephant found terrified and malnourished near a palm oil plantation is being nursed back to health at a conservation centre on Indonesia's Sumatra island.

Last week, animal experts in Aceh province received a tip-off about a dead elephant without its tusks.

When the team arrived they found the dead animal, along with the abandoned 11-month-old calf.

"We suspect the adult elephant was shot. He was probably with a group, so the others fled but the baby got left behind," Aceh conservation centre head Sapto Aji Prabowo told AFP.

"The baby was malnourished, so that's why we took him to the elephant conservation centre."

The youngster weighs around 300 kilograms (660 pounds), just over half the typical weight of an animal of his age.

Rangers transported the hungry creature to the center where it is being looked after by specialists.

"It was in a bad condition, depressed, limp. It was obvious from his gestures that was afraid of us. Now it's getting better," said veterinarian Rosa Rika Wahyuni.

A worker gives water to a baby elephant rescued from the wild at the Elephant Conservation Center in Aceh on January 17, 2017
Explore further: Elephant born in Banda Aceh conservation camp

Related Stories

Rare elephant found dead in Indonesia

May 16, 2012

A critically-endangered Sumatran elephant has been found dead in Indonesia's Aceh province, an official said Wednesday, the second death from suspected poisoning within a month.

Endangered Sumatran elephant born in captivity

April 16, 2013

A baby Sumatran elephant peeps out timidly from between the legs of its mother at an Indonesian zoo, where her birth has given a boost to the critically endangered animal.

