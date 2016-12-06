December 6, 2016

Uruguay to have marijuana museum

Marijuana-friendly Uruguay will soon have a museum dedicated to pot.

"It is a way to connect people who love nature, art and science," said the director of the museum, Eduardo Blasina.

The museum, opening Friday in Montevideo, will help people learn more about one of the world's oldest crops, Blasina said.

What is more, marijuana is now one of humanity's most important plants because of its medicinal benefits, he added.

Amsterdam, which also has a hash and marijuana , is contributing items for display, Blasina said.

Uruguay is a global pioneer when it comes to pot: under a 2013 law, the supervises production of it as part of a plan to undermine .

The government will also oversee sales of the drug through pharmacies. This was already supposed to have happened under the law but the policy has seen its implementation delayed. It is now scheduled for next year.

Under that same legislation, the government allows users of to grow it if they register as members of state-regulated smoking clubs.

Pot-smokers are also supposed to register if they want to purchase it from a pharmacy.

The law lets users buy up to 40 grams (1.4 ounces) a month. Authorized buyers will be identified by their fingerprints.

